LEGO’s 2,200-piece Technic Volvo Hauler sees first discount to $215, more from $24

-
LEGOToys & HobbiesZavvi
From $24

Trusted seller Zavvi is currently offering the LEGO Technic 6×6 Volvo Articulated Hauler for $214.99 shipped when code ZAVVOLVO has been applied at checkout. Down from its $250 going rate that you’ll still pay direct from LEGO or at Amazon, today’s offer is good for a $35 discount and marks the very first time we’ve seen this kit on sale. As one of the largest kits of 2020, the LEGO Technic 6×6 Volvo Articulated Hauler stacks up to 2,193 pieces and a final build that measures over 23-inches long. It pairs with your iPhone over Bluetooth for remote control features like the ability to drive the vehicle around or activate its hauling bucket on the back. Head below for more LEGO deals from $24.

Other notable LEGO deals include:

Last week, LEGO gave us a look at the first 2021 kits with three new builds to celebrate the Chinese New Year. We also checked out the new Baby Yoda set in our latest hands-on review and detailed the upcoming 2,300-piece Ghostbusters ECTO-1, as well.

LEGO Technic 6×6 Volvo Articulated Hauler features:

A realistic model version of Volvo’s biggest articulated hauler, the LEGO® Technic 6×6 Volvo Articulated Hauler (42114) is ideal for kids who love construction vehicles. The truck is powered by 1 large angular position motor, 1 XL motor and 1 L motor with a Bluetooth controlled Smart Hub for realistic functionality.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

LEGO

The hottest LEGO deals on Star Wars, Architecture, City, and more alongside coverage of the latest creations, in-depth reviews, and fan-made creation showcases.

Toys & Hobbies

Zavvi

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Take up to $400 off Apple’s prev-gen. iPad Pro in...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Save up to 30%

LEGO’s AT-AT Walker returns to all-time low of $135, more kits from $8

From $8 Learn More
Reg. $35

Stay warm and cozy during this fall with Slanket, now $30

$30 Learn More
Reg. $600

Hyper Electric Bikes are $398 shipped with 20-miles of range (Reg. $600)

$398 Learn More
50% off

Amazon’s offering Anne Klein watches from $27 shipped, today only

$27 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s Android app deals + freebies: Despotism 3k, YoWindow Weather, more

FREE+ Learn More
$90

Score Arlo Pro 2 with Arlo Base Station for just $90 at Amazon + Newegg ($160 value)

$70 off Learn More
Save 33%

At 33% off, DEWALT 21-piece Titanium Drill Bit Set is within a penny of its low, now $20

$20 Learn More

Under Armour’s Holiday Gift Guide features ideas all athletes will love from $16

Learn More