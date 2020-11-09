Trusted seller Zavvi is currently offering the LEGO Technic 6×6 Volvo Articulated Hauler for $214.99 shipped when code ZAVVOLVO has been applied at checkout. Down from its $250 going rate that you’ll still pay direct from LEGO or at Amazon, today’s offer is good for a $35 discount and marks the very first time we’ve seen this kit on sale. As one of the largest kits of 2020, the LEGO Technic 6×6 Volvo Articulated Hauler stacks up to 2,193 pieces and a final build that measures over 23-inches long. It pairs with your iPhone over Bluetooth for remote control features like the ability to drive the vehicle around or activate its hauling bucket on the back. Head below for more LEGO deals from $24.

Other notable LEGO deals include:

Last week, LEGO gave us a look at the first 2021 kits with three new builds to celebrate the Chinese New Year. We also checked out the new Baby Yoda set in our latest hands-on review and detailed the upcoming 2,300-piece Ghostbusters ECTO-1, as well.

LEGO Technic 6×6 Volvo Articulated Hauler features:

A realistic model version of Volvo’s biggest articulated hauler, the LEGO® Technic 6×6 Volvo Articulated Hauler (42114) is ideal for kids who love construction vehicles. The truck is powered by 1 large angular position motor, 1 XL motor and 1 L motor with a Bluetooth controlled Smart Hub for realistic functionality.

