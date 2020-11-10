Bundle Wyze Cam with nine smart home essentials for $50 (Save up to 50%)

Home Depot is currently offering the Wyze Smart Home Starter Bundle for $49.99 shipped. Usually you’d pay upwards of $100 with it recently dropping to $80. Today’s offer is as much as 50% in savings, beats our previous mention by $19, and is the lowest to date. If you’re looking to kickstart a budding smart home, this package from Wyze is an easy recommendation regardless of if you’re in the Alexa or Assistant camp. Alongside the 1080p Wyze Cam, you’re getting three smart bulbs, a pair of smart plugs, and two contact sensors. There’s also an included microSD card for storing local recordings, a sense motion detector, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 415 customers. Head below for more.

With your savings from the lead deal, you’ll be able to further expand upon the coverage of the lead package. A pair of additional dimmable Wyze white smart bulbs go for $30 at Amazon, or you could grab two of the brand’s smart plugs for $20. In either case, you’ll be upgrading the Alexa and Assistant capabilities of your smart home while still making out for less than the featured bundle originally sold for.

Speaking of Wyze, the brand just recently unveiled its new Cam v3 which we found to deliver “incredible color night vision with a sharper image” in our hands-on review. Or if surveilling your yard is a must, be sure to check out our review of the Wyze Cam Outdoor, as well.

Wyze Smart Home Starter Bundle features:

The Wyze Smart Home Starter Pack is a great way to make your home a smart home. The Wyze Home Starter Pack includes: a Wyze cam, Wyze sense starter kit, Wyze smart plug 2-pack, a microSD HC card, and 3 Wyze smart bulbs. Makes a great gift.

