Goal Zero’s Nomad 28 Solar Panel sees 40% discount to all-time low of $150

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H offers the Goal Zero Nomad 28 Plus Solar Panel Charger for $149.99 shipped. Normally selling for $250 direct from Goal Zero, today’s offer amounts to 40% in savings and matches our previous mention for the best price to date. Goal Zero’s 28W solar panel pairs with the company’s Yeti and Sherpa power banks to offer a completely mobile power setup. This panel leverages a built-in 2.4A USB port to refuel connected devices and includes a detachable kickstand for propping itself up. The entire package can also fold flat when not in-use, making it easier to transport to and from outdoor adventures. Over 200 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Use a portion of your savings from the lead deal to complete the mobile charging setup with the Goal Zero Sherpa 40 Power Bank at $50. This brings a 12000mAh battery into the mix alongside a 2.4A USB port for refueling devices on-the-go. It can be topped off with the solar charger above, making it a great addition to the kit.

Or just go check out all of the deals in today’s 1-day Anker sale instead. You’ll find a collection of power banks and other charging accessories on sale from $6, with the Anker Portable PowerCore Essential at $29.50 leading the way. Then swing by our smartphone accessories guide for all of the other ongoing price cuts on iPhone and Android essentials.

Goal Zero Nomad 28 Plus Solar Panel features:

A 28-Watt panel re-engineered to be lighter and smarter, the Nomad 28 Plus Solar Panel has the innovative technology to charge USB devices directly from the sun. Detachable kickstand for modularity and power-flow indicator ensure the best solar charging experience. Larger footprint allows for quicker charging for the Yeti and Sherpa power packs.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!