Amazon 1-day Anker sale from $6: Power banks, USB-C cables, charging stands, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering up to 35% off Anker charging gear and accessories. One standout is the Anker Portable PowerCore Essential 20000mAh Power Bank for $29.49 shipped. Regularly up at $43, today’s deal is a 31% price drop and the lowest we can find. This ultra-portable power bank is just 0.7-inches thick and is ideal for charging two devices simultaneously via its 20000mAh battery and pair of 2.4A USB-A ports. A special trickle-charge mode is designed to meet the “the tiny power requirements of smaller devices, ensuring a fast and safe charge.” It ships with a micro USB cable, travel pouch, and Anker’s “worry-free 18-month warranty.” Rated 4+ stars from over 16,000 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.
Today’s Gold Box Anker sale:
- PowerCore 13000 Portable Charger $22.50 (Reg. $36)
- Powerline III 10-ft. USB-C Cable $13 (Reg. $20)
- 24-Pack AAA Batteries $6 (Reg. $8+)
- 2-Outlet Travel Power Strip $14 (Reg. $20)
- PowerWave 10W Charging Stand $14 (Reg. $20)
- And much more…
Be sure to dive into the latest Anker smart home and essentials sale for more deals starting from $10. Then go check out the brand’s new PowerHouse 100 portable power supply and this deal on the new Anker Powerhouse II 400 battery.
More on the Anker Portable PowerCore Essential:
- Ultra-High Capacity: The massive 20,000mAh capacity provides more than 5 charges for iPhone XS, almost 5 full charges for Galaxy S10, more than 3 and a half charges for Huawei P30, and over 2 and a half charges for iPad mini 5.
- Advanced Charging Technology: Anker’s exclusive PowerIQ and VoltageBoost technology combine to deliver an optimized charge to your devices, while the trickle-charging mode is the best way to charge low-power accessories.
- Simultaneous Charging: Twin USB ports allow you to charge two devices at the same time. The USB C port cannot charge other devices.
