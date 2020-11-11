Adorama is currently offering two Google Nest Audio Smart Speakers for $169 shipped. Typically fetching $100 each, today’s offer saves you 15%, marks one of the first price cuts we’ve seen on Google’s most recent speaker, and the best value to date. As the latest addition to Google’s lineup of Assistant-enabled speakers, Nest Audio enters with a familiar fabric-wrapped design. You’ll still be able to call on Google’s voice assistant for controlling smart home gear and more, and with two of the speakers, will be able to take advantage of stereo sound. There’s also touch controls, a physical mute switch, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Head below the fold for more.

Save even more by going with one of Google’s Nest Mini speakers instead. You’re getting much of the same in terms to access to Assistant, but in a more compact form-factor and affordable $29 price tag. So even though this won’t sound quite as good as the new Nest Audio, it’s still a great way to kickstart or expand your setup on a budget.

Earlier this morning, we tracked the first discount to date on Sonos Five, which delivers AirPlay 2 and more at $100 off the usual price. There’s also plenty of other ways to expand your Assistant setup in our smart home guide, as well.

Google Nest Audio features:

With integrated Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, voice control, and home automation support, the chalk Google Nest Audio wireless speaker will connect to your wireless network to provide control of, and access to, virtually all of your smart devices. It can play music, check the weather and traffic, tell you sports scores, make phone calls, control your compatible smart home equipment, and more. Using a far-field microphone array with Voice Match Technology and the Google Assistant, the Nest Audio can perform the requested task in an instant.

