Sonos Five delivers AirPlay 2, more: First discount takes $100 off

Amazon offers the Sonos Five Multi-room Wireless Speaker for $399.99 shipped. That’s a $100 savings from the regular going rate and the first discount we’ve tracked to date. The latest high-end speaker from Sonos expands on the brand’s history as one of the best multi-room audio options out there. With support for AirPlay 2 and more, this stereo speaker offers up plenty of connectivity options along with an “unrivaled acoustic design” that delivers three woofers, dual angled tweeters, and more. If you’re already in the Sonos ecosystem, this is a great way to expand your setup and add some high-end audio this holiday season. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Those looking to save further but still wanting a high-end audio experience will want to consider the Echo Studio instead. This is Amazon’s high-end attempt at multi-room audio. While you’ll miss out on AirPlay 2 functionality here, the addition of Alexa for some may be a worthwhile exchange. The built-in smart hub is compatible with Zigbee right out of the box for additional functionality as well.

For more audio deals, swing over to JBL’s early Black Friday sale that takes up to $60 off AirPlay 2 speakers, wireless earbuds, and more. You’ll find a great price drop on the JBL Link to $90. This popular portable speaker delivers both Chromecast and AirPlay functionality. Check out the entire sale here.

Sonos Five features:

Immersive sound – 5 speakers produce powerful bass, dynamic midrange, and crisp highs. Dolby Atmos technology adds space, clarity, and depth.

Ready to help – Ask Alexa to play music, read the news, and answer questions.

Voice control your music – Stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, Tidal, and more. With Amazon Music HD, listen to 50 million songs in the highest quality audio formats available, HD, UltraHD and 3D.

Adapts to any room – Automatically senses the acoustics of your space, fine-tuning playback for optimal sound.

