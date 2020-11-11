Hisense 70-inch 4K Android TV drops to $400 (Save $250), more from $140

Today, we’re tracking a number of Hisense smart Android TVs on sale at various retailers headlined by the 70-inch 4K UHDTV model for $399.99 shipped at Best Buy. Typically fetching $650, today’s offer amounts to $250 in savings, beats our previous mention by $100, and marks a new all-time low. If you’re looking to recreate the movie theater experience at home, this Hisense UHDTV is a great option to keep in mind with its 70-inch 4K panel. There’s also integrated streaming media features centered around Android TV, which delivers Google Assistant, Chromecast, and other functionality into the mix. You’ll also benefit from three HDMI ports for connecting various consoles and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 230 customers. Head below for more from $140.

Other Hisense TV deals:

Then if you’re looking for a home theater upgrade that’s a bit better suited to pair with your Xbox Series X or PS5, consider going with LG’s NanoCell 4K Smart TV lineup now that you’ll be able to save up to $400. With prices starting from $497, there’s a batch of new all-time lows to be had.

Hisense 70-inch 4K Android TV features:

The H65 series is as smooth as it is smart, thanks to advanced technologies inside and out. Colors burst off the screen in amazing 4K UltraHD resolution. Experience movies and games with incredible contrast, thanks to advanced picture technologies like Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10. For a 4K UHD picture, plus incredible content, and convenience, the smart money is on the H65 series.

