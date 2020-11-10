LG’s PS5-ready NanoCell 4K TV lineup drops to new lows from $497 (Up to $400 off)

-
From $497

Amazon is currently discounting LG’s lineup of NanoCell 85 Series 4K Smart UHDTVs headlined by the 65-inch model at $896.99 shipped. Typically fetching $1,200, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount, beats our previous mention by $150, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. If you have an Xbox Series X or PS5 on the way this week, it’s time to upgrade to a new TV to take advantage of the next-generation graphics. This LG model offers a variable 120Hz refresh rate on top of its 4K HDR panel with local dimming and Dolby Vision. The smart features are headlined by AirPlay 2 and HomeKit, but you’ll also find LG’s webOS built-in alongside Alexa and Assistant control. Four HDMI ports complete the package. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more from $497.

Other LG NanoCell Smart TVs on sale:

Those looking to bring OLED into their home theaters won’t want to miss out on this discount we spotted on VIZIO’s new 55-inch 4K model now that it’s on sale for $900. There’s plenty of other savings to be had in our home theater guide today, as well, including ongoing price cuts on Samsung’s Q60T 4K QLED AirPlay 2 TV lineup from $428.

LG Nano85 4K Smart UHDTV features:

LG NanoCell TV Nano85 steps up 4K LED TV. 4K movies, sports and gaming like you’ve never seen on an LED TV. See the natural, lifelike picture of Nano Color. Enjoy wide viewing with Nano Accuracy. Witness deep black and contrast made possible through the well-balanced lighting of Local Dimming. It’s an experience backed by AI Picture and AI Sound, our premium processor, connected home features and cutting-edge gaming tech that push 4K LED to new heights.

