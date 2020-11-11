Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Isoland 2, WaveStorm, Thunderspace, more

It’s Wednesday morning and we are now ready to collect all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. We still have some great deals live down below from yesterday, including Earth Atlantis, but it’s now time to gather all of today’s fresh new price drops. Highlights from this morning’s collection include titles like Isoland 2: Ashes of Time, Isoland: The Amusement Park, One Way: The Elevator, WaveStorm, Thunderspace Rain Sleep Sounds, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Thunderspace Rain Sleep Sounds: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Lights Off: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Tabatach: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Six Pack Abs + Fat Burn Diet: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Recipes – Kids & Toddlers: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Isoland 2: Ashes of Time: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Isoland 3 Dust of the Universe: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Isoland: The Amusement Park: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Export Contacts – Easy Backup: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: One Way: The Elevator: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: WaveStorm: $8 (Reg. $10)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: SEC Baseball: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: AirDisk Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Stream Music Player: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Pedometer Plus: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Sliding Puzzle – Board Game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Portscan 98: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Little Stars for Little Wars 2: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Earth Atlantis: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Prime Sleep Recorder Pro: $8 (Reg. $12)

iOS Universal: Geofency | Time Tracking: $4 (Reg. $5)

Mac: AppGraphics – App Icon: FREE (Reg. $5)

More on Isoland 2: Ashes of Time:

Isoland 2 – Ashes of Time is a truly artistic adventure puzzle game. Experience a unique fusion of captivating puzzles, a philosophical parable and lighthearted storytelling that will transport you to a beautiful hand-drawn island filled with wonders. Embark on a fascinating journey through time and space, discover traces of a lost civilization, and tinker with mysterious machinery to unveil long forgotten secrets.

