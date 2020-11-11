Today’s best game deals: Aladdin and Lion King $13.50, Yakuza Like a Dragon $50, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King on PS4 for $13.33 with free shipping for Prime members or in order cover $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon to redeem the special price. Originally $40, this one fetches closer to $20 these days and is now at one of the best prices we have ever tracked. These are remasters of some of the most beloved and challenging platformers of the SNES era with 1080p visual enhancements, a rewind feature, and more. You can learn about the additions in our launch coverage and be sure to check out the vintage-style boxed versions. Head down below for more including Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Watch Dogs Legion, Rayman Legends, God of War III Remastered, Bloodborne Complete, Yoshi’s Crafted World, Everybody’s Golf, Super Mario Odyssey, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- Xbox Series S/X launch day: Where and when to buy
- PlayStation Plus from $31 (Up to 48% off)
- Nintendo Black Friday ad now live
- GameStop Black Friday ad now live
- PlayStation 5 launch day sales online-only next week
- PlayStation 5 Media Remote in-stock at $30
Early Black Friday game deals:
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon $50 (Reg. $60)
- Rayman Legends $5 (Reg. $20)
- What Remains of Edith Finch $6 (Reg. $20)
- God of War III Remastered $10 (Reg. $20)
- Bloodborne Complete $15 (Reg. $35)
- Everybody’s Golf $12 (Reg. $20)
- Super Mario Odyssey $45 (Reg. $60)
- More PlayStation indies up to 75% off
- Bridge Constructor Portal Switch $6 (Reg. $15)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time $40 (Reg. $60)
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $40 (Reg. $60)
- Target B2G1 FREE early Black Friday game sale
- Far Cry franchise Xbox sale from $3+
- FIFA 21 Legacy Edition Switch: $35 (Reg. $50)
- The Outer Worlds $30 (Reg. $60)
- Dragon Quest XI S $45 (Reg. $60)
- Bioshock Collection Switch $25 (Reg. $50)
- XCOM 2 Collection Switch $25 (Reg. $50)
- Wonderful 101: Remastered $25 (Reg. $40)
- Trials of Mana $35 (Reg. $50)
- Spelunky 2 on PS4 $16 (Reg. $20)
- Sonic Mania $10 (Reg. $20)
- Celeste PS4 $8 (Reg. $20)
- Kingdom Hearts All-In-One $30 (Reg. $50)
- Watch Dogs Legion $50 (Reg. $60)
- Super Star Wars $5 (Reg. $10)
- Zelda Breath of the Wild $45 (Reg. $60)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze $45 (Reg. $60)
- Animal Crossing New Horizons $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $50 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening $50 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Immortals Fenyx Rising pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Pokemon Shield + Expansion Pass pre-order $90
- Pokemon Sword + Expansion Pass pre-order $90
- Monster Hunter Rise pre-order $60
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 pre-order $60
- Demon’s Souls PS5 pre-order $70
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS5 pre-order $50
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate PS5 pre-order $70
- Destruction AllStars PS5 pre-order $70
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure PS5 pre-order $60
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
EA Play now available on console with Game Pass Ultimate, coming to PC Dec 15
Play PS5 titles via PS4 with new Sony Remote app
Nintendo Holiday Gift Guide: The Mushroom Kingdom’s most sought-after gear
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order coming to EA Play + Game Pass Ultimate on November 10
Usable PS5 storage reportedly tops out at 667GB; these NVMe drives expand that
Next-gen NBA 2K21 will feature sprawling City sandbox gameplay [Video]
