iRobot’s Roomba 981 maps your home and learns your habits for $400 (Reg. $600)

Amazon is offering the iRobot Roomba 981 Wi-Fi Robot Vacuum for $399.99 shipped. Down 32% from its list price of $600, today’s deal matches its Prime Day discount and is the best available. You’ll find built-in Wi-Fi here, which allows you to start the vacuum’s cleaning cycle through Alexa or Assistant. It supports learning, so it figures our your cleaning habits and vacuums around them. Through vSLAM and iAdapt technology, this robot will actively map and clean your entire home, ensuring that not a single speck is missed. Plus, this technology allows it to recharge and then continue where it left off whenever the battery runs low. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Want these features without dropping $400 on a Roomba? Wyze Vacuum has many of the same capabilities for just $199. The only catch is that it won’t be available until January, but if you can hold off, it’s a great option. If you need something in time for the holidays, ditching vSLAM and mapping technology saves some cash. The ILIFE V3s Pro is a great alternative, coming in at $160 on Amazon. It ditches Alexa/Assistant compatibility, as well as the mapping features, though it cleans your house quite well considering the price point.

Anker’s eufy G30 Edge Robot Vacuum is also a great choice. This model is on sale today only for $230, offering a great value for what it does. What sets this model apart from others in this price range is that it uses a “path tracking sensor” that “allows for purposeful cleaning when compared to random path robotic vacuums.”

iRobot Roomba 981 Robot Vacuum features:

Power-Lifting Suction delivers 10X the air power for improved pick-up performance. Automatically increases suction to clean deep into carpets with Power Boost Technology.

Intelligently maps & cleans an entire level of your home. Patented iAdapt technology with vSLAM navigation actively captures thousands of precise measurements each millisecond to optimize coverage.

Learns your cleaning habits to offer up personalized schedules, while Google Assistant & Alexa allow you to start cleaning with just the sound of your voice.

Doesn’t skip a beat, or a mess. When its running low on battery it recharges & resumes, ensuring a complete clean.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!