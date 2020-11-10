Wyze is a fan-favorite brand around here when it comes to lower-cost smart home gear, like the brand-new Cam V3, Video Doorbell, Scale, and other budget-focused products. Well, the company is branching out and releasing a smart vacuum, though this will be Wyze’s most expensive product yet at $199. However, in typical fashion, you’ll get a wide array of high-end features that is poised to deliver a great experience for a fraction of what other smart vacuums would cost. What all can the Wyze Vacuum do? Keep reading to find out more.

Wyze Vacuum utilizes LiDAR mapping and SLAM technology to make cleaning easy and efficient

Let’s make a quick comparison before we dive into Wyze Vacuum’s lead feature of LiDAR mapping. If you search Amazon for LiDAR vacuums, you’ll see a few results come back, all of which are $300 or more, including this one from Tesvor or Roborock. If Wyze Vacuum offered LiDAR alone without any of the other high-end features at its $199 price point, it would be a great value, but the company didn’t stop there.

Wyze Vacuum utilizes two cutting-edge technologies to make cleaning both efficient and easy: LiDAR and SLAM. Let’s explain LiDAR first. LiDAR utilizes lasers and seven groups of sensors combined to make a map of your home. This scans 2,016 individual distance points to navigate its environment. SLAM, or simultaneous location and mapping technology, allows the vacuum to scan its surroundings and know exactly where it is along its route so it can optimize its cleaning routine. Both of these technologies work together to ensure that this smart vacuum doesn’t miss a beat when cleaning our home.

Virtual walls ensure that your vacuum never wanders

While some robotic vacuums require you to lay down magnetic tape or put up beacons to keep it away from certain areas, this unique cleaner is designed to do all of that virtually. Since Wyze Vacuum uses LiDAR and SLAM to know where it’s cleaning when you can set a virtual boundary fence for it to know where to stop cleaning at any point. This can be used to tell Wyze Vacuum where the stairs are or where your dog bowls are so it doesn’t spill food or water. All of this is configured in the Wyze app, making it super simple to set up.

Recharge and resume allows your Wyze Vacuum to take a break and get right back to work

Some robotic vacuums will lose their progress when they have to head back to the base to recharge. Well, Wyze decided that’s not what they wanted their vacuum to do, so they build “Recharge & Resume.” This all relies on the LiDAR and SLAM technologies again, as the vacuum will know where it’s already cleaned and what rooms it still has left.

Speaking of individual rooms, you can specify where you want it to clean each day so that way things are done exactly how you want or need. Plus, sweep records allow you to both observe and share the start time, duration, and cleaning area of your sweeps.

Multiple suction options allow you to control the noise level of Wyze Vacuum

Do you have an area of your home where you need a deeper clean? Or maybe somewhere that the vacuum would need to be quieter? Well, Wyze Vacuum allows you to customize the suction options between Strong, Standard, and Quiet. This allows you to balance things out between suction power and noise level, ensuring it perfectly fits your environment.

Pricing and availability

Wyze Vacuum is available for pre-order starting today for $199, and delivery is slated to happen in January 2021.

9to5Toys’ take

I love that Wyze is continuing to expand its product offering. What started out as a smart camera company now offers a full portfolio of devices, including a fitness tracker, scale, doorbell, thermostat, lock, headphones, outdoor camera, and much more. I can’t wait to see what’s next for Wyze, and how this vacuum stacks up against its competitors. If it’s anything like the other products from this company, it should knock it out of the park.

