Anker’s eufy G30 Edge Robot Vac now $230 for today only at Amazon ($120 off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the eufy by Anker RoboVac G30 Edge Robot Vacuum for $229.99 shipped. Regularly $350, today’s offer is 34% or $120 off the going rate, matching the Amazon all-time low we have tracked only once before today, and the lowest price we can find. Compatible with both hard floors and carpet, this model provides 2000Pa of suction power as well as a set of boundary strips so it only cleans the required areas. Alongside the companion control app, this model makes use of a “path tracking sensor” that “allows for purposeful cleaning when compared to random path robotic vacuums.” Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

If the ILIFE V3s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner won’t cut it at $160, take a look at the Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 15C MAX as a lower-cost alternative to today’s lead deal. It comes in at $176 on Amazon where it carries stellar reviews. Its navigation system isn’t quite as intelligent, but it will certainly get the job done with the same suction power for less.

For something even more affordable, check out this ongoing early Black Friday deal on eufy’s Wi-Fi-enabled RoboVac 25C. Or go for the high-end models on sale in yesterday’s Roborock roundup and then head over to our home goods deal hub for even more.

More on the Anker RoboVac G30 Edge Robot Vac:

Smart Dynamic Navigation 2.0: With the Path Tracking Sensor, Smart Dynamic Navigation 2.0 allows for purposeful cleaning when compared to random path robotic vacuums.

2000Pa of Hard-Hitting Suction: The ultra-strong 2000Pa of suction power ensures more debris is picked up across all surfaces giving you noticeably cleaner floors.

App Control with Cleaning History: Complete all your cleaning needs right from your smartphone. When the job is done check-out where and when your RoboVac cleaned.

Set Boundary Strips: Exclude your kid’s play area or your pet’s bed. RoboVac uses specialized dual-Hall Sensors to detect the Boundary Strips you set, ensuring it only cleans the areas required.

