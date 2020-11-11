Upgrade your outdoor Christmas light setup with this dual Wi-Fi smart plug at $15 (25% off)

Milesi Home (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the meross Outdoor Wi-Fi Dual Smart Plug for $14.99 Prime shipped with the code 4BXB6JVC and when you clip the on-page coupon. For comparison, this is 25% off its regular rate and is the best available. You’ll find two individually-controlled IP44-rated outdoor sockets available here, with support for both Alexa and Assistant. This is a great way to upgrade your Christmas light display as well, since it supports scheduling for turning on and off. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Just need to make your Christmas tree lights smart come December? Well, this single smart plug is available for $7 Prime shipped at Amazon. Coming in at over 50% below today’s lead deal, you’ll most notably lose out on the dual-outlet design and outdoor weather rating. But, you’ll find Alexa and Assistant compatibility here for simple voice control.

Looking for other smart home necessities? We have another selection of meross smart home gear, including HomeKit accessories, with prices from $19. This sale won’t last long, so be sure to swing by before it ends.

meross Outdoor Wi-Fi Dual Smart Plug features:

  • For Outdoor and Indoor: IP44 weatherproof housing and sockets cover. Ideal for Garden, Backyard, Christmas tree, Kitchen, Landscape lighting, Bathroom, Porch, Balcony, Garage, Basement, Patio or Electric grill, Sprinkler, Washing machine, Lamps and other outdoor or indoor-use electric appliances, etc. Do not use it for pump.
  • Remote and Voice Control: Control the two sockets individually from anywhere anytime. Compatible with Aamzon Alexa and Google Assistant, simply use your voice command to control each individual socket. All data is securely transmitted and stored using AWS servers in US.
  • Schedule and Timer Setting: Schedule each socket to turn on and off automatically. Added benefit of saving energy when the plugged-in appliances are not needed or are left on by accident. Support sunrise and sunset setting.

