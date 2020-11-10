Save up to 35% on meross HomeKit smart plugs, garage remotes, more from $19

-
From $19

The official meross Amazon storefront is currently discounting a selection of its smart home accessories headlined by a 2-pack of its Dual Outlet HomeKit Smart Plugs for $20.99 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code RVGFAE3V at checkout. Down from the usual $32 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 35% discount, beats the value of our last mention by $6, and marks the lowest we’ve seen to date. Packing two independently controllable outlets, these dual outlet smart plugs expand your Siri setup with out of the box HomeKit support. You’ll also be able to count on Alexa and Assistant voice control, as well as a companion smartphone app for scheduling and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars from 190 shoppers. Head below for meross smart home deals from $19.

Just like with the lead deal, you’ll need to make sure to clip the on-page coupon on each of the following listings in order to secure the discounted price.

Other notable meross deals include:

Over in our smart home guide, you’ll find a collection of other ways to expand your setup without having to pay full price, as well. This morning’s Wyze Cam bundle at $50 is still live and taking up to 50% off alongside these ongoing TP-Link Kasa price cuts from $14 and more.

meross Dual Outlet HomeKit Smart Plug features:

meross 2 in 1 smart plug allow you to get 2 spaced outlets with one plug. Mini enough but there is a wide place between the two sockets, no interference and more space-saving. Compatible with Apple HomeKit (ios 13+), Alexa, Google Assistant and SmartThings, remotely control your device on your smart phone with the Meross/HomeKit app or just simply make a voice command to Siri/Alexa/Google from anywhere at any time.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Xbox Series S/X launch day: Where and when to buy
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: WORX 17-inch Electric Cordless Lawn Mower $248, more

Learn More
$30

HomeKit adorns meross’ latest dimmable smart RGB table lamp [Deal]

$27 Learn More

Green Deals: RYOBI 18V Electric Leaf Blower $99, more

Learn More
Save $79

Walker Edison furniture pieces fall by up to $79 ahead of Black Friday, now priced from $142

From $142 Learn More
20% off

Macy’s Black Friday Access is live! Save big on Tommy Hilfiger, Ralph Lauren, more from $14

From $14 Learn More
Shop now

Monoprice up to 65% off early Black Friday sale has UltraWide monitors, standing desks, more

65% off Learn More
40% off

Bodum kitchen/coffee accessory deals from $5 or less: Grinders, kettles, more

$5+ Learn More
Save $192

A skeleton dial adorns Fossil’s $130.50 Mechanical Watch, more styles from $33

From $33 Learn More