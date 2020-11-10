Save up to 35% on meross HomeKit smart plugs, garage remotes, more from $19

The official meross Amazon storefront is currently discounting a selection of its smart home accessories headlined by a 2-pack of its Dual Outlet HomeKit Smart Plugs for $20.99 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code RVGFAE3V at checkout. Down from the usual $32 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 35% discount, beats the value of our last mention by $6, and marks the lowest we’ve seen to date. Packing two independently controllable outlets, these dual outlet smart plugs expand your Siri setup with out of the box HomeKit support. You’ll also be able to count on Alexa and Assistant voice control, as well as a companion smartphone app for scheduling and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars from 190 shoppers. Head below for meross smart home deals from $19.

Just like with the lead deal, you’ll need to make sure to clip the on-page coupon on each of the following listings in order to secure the discounted price.

Other notable meross deals include:

Over in our smart home guide, you’ll find a collection of other ways to expand your setup without having to pay full price, as well. This morning’s Wyze Cam bundle at $50 is still live and taking up to 50% off alongside these ongoing TP-Link Kasa price cuts from $14 and more.

meross Dual Outlet HomeKit Smart Plug features:

meross 2 in 1 smart plug allow you to get 2 spaced outlets with one plug. Mini enough but there is a wide place between the two sockets, no interference and more space-saving. Compatible with Apple HomeKit (ios 13+), Alexa, Google Assistant and SmartThings, remotely control your device on your smart phone with the Meross/HomeKit app or just simply make a voice command to Siri/Alexa/Google from anywhere at any time.

