Score a new 2020 low on Nanoleaf’s 9-panel HomeKit Starter kit at $150 (Save 25%)

Best Buy’s offcial eBay storefront is currently offering the Nanoleaf Rhythm 9-Panel HomeKit Starter Set for $149.99 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy. Down from its $200 going rate, today’s offer is $13 under last year’s Black Friday discount and marks one of the best price cuts we’ve seen to date. This HomeKit-enabled starter kit includes nine modular light panels that stick to your wall and can be arranged in a variety of designs. Each one can display its own color independently of the others, allowing you to create cool patterns and lighting effects. Nanoleaf’s light panels are my favorite HomeKit accessory and an easy recommendation for those looking to add some flare to their work from home setup. Over 670 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Those looking to expand their setup further can use their savings to pick up a 3-pack of add-on panels. There are near-endless combinations for how you lay out the light panels, and grabbing a few extra gives you even more possibilities.

Over in our smart home guide, you’ll find plenty of other ways to upgrade your setup. For those in the Assistant ecosystem, we’re tracking one of the first discounts to date on Google’s new Nest Audio speaker, with a 2-pack dropping to $169. But there’s plenty more where that came from right here.

Nanoleaf Rhythm Starter Kit features:

The Nanoleaf Rhythm Light Panels is modular smart decor lighting that is perfect for creating the ambiance or boosting productivity. Create your own personalized design to fit your space. Entertain family and friends with Rhythm Scenes that transform your favorite songs into dancing symphonies of color and light. Fully customize and control your lighting inside the intuitive Nanoleaf App, set Schedules to wake up naturally. Easily mount the Light Panels onto any flat surface using mounting tape.

