OWC 14-Port Thunderbolt 3 Dock adds 14 ports to your Mac at a low of $249 (Save $50)

Trusted Seller Other World Computer offers its 14-Port Thunderbolt 3 Dock for $249 shipped in both Space Gray and Silver. Also available for the same price at Amazon. Down from its usual $299 going rate, today’s offer saves you $50, matches the all-time low, and marks the best we’ve seen since June. OWC’s Thunderbolt 3 dock adds 14 ports to your MacBook alongside 85W power delivery. On top of five USB 3.0 slots, there’s also SD card readers, Gigabit Ethernet, and an optical port. Plus, unlike other hubs, this one gives you an additional Thunderbolt 3 port as well as USB-C for pairing with two 4K 60Hz monitors or using other accessories, as well as a Mini DisplayPort to complete the package. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 245 customers. Head below for more.

If you can get away with a bus-powered design, going with the Belkin Thunderbolt 3 Dock Mini at $134 lets you save even more. It can still drive two 4K displays with its pair of built-in HDMI ports, but isn’t quite as capable as the featured model. There’s also two USB 3.0 ports and a Gigabit Ethernet input. Over 510 customers have left a 4/5 star rating.

But for the latest solution to turn your MacBook into a desktop workstation, be sure to check out Plugable’s new 14-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 Dock that delivers 96W power passthrough. You can get all the details in our announcement coverage, all while taking advantage of a launch discount, too.

OWC 14-Port Thunderbolt 3 Dock features:

The space gray 14-Port Thunderbolt 3 Dock from OWC / Other World Computing is designed to provide a combination of ports, convenience, and power to your computer via its included Thunderbolt 3 cable. With an integrated pair of Thunderbolt 3 ports, this dock allows a data transfer rate that can reach up 40 Gb/s, which is also capable of supporting dual 4K or single 5K displays. Moreover, extending or mirroring your system’s screen to an external monitor is possible with this dock’s Mini DisplayPort 1.2 port.

