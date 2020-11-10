Today, Plugable is launching its latest work-from-home upgrade in the form of a new 96W Thunderbolt 3 dock. Debuting as a 14-in-1 solution to turn your MacBook or laptop into a desktop workstation, the brand’s latest offering delivers 96W passthrough as well as a bevy of ports. Head below for all the details including pricing and availability, as well as how you can take advantage of a launch discount.

Plugable’s new 96W Thunderbolt 3 Dock

One of the last times we checked in on Plugable and its lineup of Mac accessories, the brand had unveiled a portable USB-C hub solution equipped with 87W power passthrough and more. Now it’s back with a desktop offering that carries the same Mac compatibility, but ups the ante on the number of ports and its charging capabilities as well.

The new Plugable 96W Thunderbolt 3 Dock packs 14 ports for turning your Mac, Chromebook, or PC into a full-fledged desktop workstation. It packs the ability to lie flat on your desk or set up vertically to take up less space and sports aluminum housing to match the rest of your Apple gear.

As far as the roster of included ports, you’re looking at a pair of HDMI outputs as well as two DisplayPort slots. This Plugable Dock can drive two 4K 60Hz displays from a combination of either connections and is then complemented by a Thunderbolt 3 port for pairing with your machine.

From there, there are five rear-facing USB 3.0 ports as well as a single input on the front. There’s also SD card readers and a USB-C port on the front plate, as well as a headphone jack. Then around back, there’s a Gigabit Ethernet port to round out the selection of I/O.

Alongside having your workflow covered with just about any port a modern setup could need, the latest 96W Plugable Thunderbolt 3 Dock also delivers the most power passthrough that we’ve seen from the brand yet. This time around, there’s the ability to match the charger of a 16-inch MacBook Pro with its 96W USB-C PD port. Of course, anything that doesn’t need that much juice will still be able to benefit from the single cable setup as well. But it’s a great addition to see, considering previous options from the brand have previously only stepped up to 87W.

Plugable’s latest sees launch day discount

The latest addition to the Plugable Thunderbolt 3 Dock lineup is now available for purchase from Amazon. It enters with a $299 list price, but is currently seeing a launch day discount that’ll be live for the next several days. Right now, you can clip the on-page coupon to slash $50 off the price tag, bringing it down to $249.

$50 off Plugable Thunderbolt 3 Dock $249 Clip the on-page coupon See at Amazon

9to5Toys’ Take

The latest addition to the Plugable stable is its most capable yet, meaning there’s a lot to like here for even 16-inch MacBook Pro owners. Its selection of 14 ports is nothing to sneeze at, but the real highlight here in my book is the inclusion of 96W power passthrough. This is one of the first options on the market to actually include the spec, with popular models from Anker and CalDigit only packing around 85W of power delivery. Plus, the launch discount means that pricing is pretty competitive here, as well.

So if you’re in the market to build a single cable setup for your Mac, this looks like one of the more compelling options out there.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!