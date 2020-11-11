Score a year of Peacock Premium streaming for $25 and enjoy NBC classics (50% off)

Peacock is currently offering an annual subscription to its Peacock Premium Streaming Tier for $24.99 with the promo code today50 at checkout. For comparison, you’d normally pay $5 per month or $50 per year for this level of Peacock. While the free streaming tier includes movies and TV shows, upgrading to the Premier version delivers live sports, exclusive series, next-day access to “current NBC hits,” and much more. If you’re a fan of what NBC has to offer, this is a great way to enjoy that content without having a cable subscription. Learn more about Peacock in our previous coverage.
Now, if you need a device to watch Peacock on, the Roku Premiere is a great choice. It offers 4K HDR playback and comes in a compact form-factor. It’s on sale for $29 right now at Amazon, which saves you 27% from its regular going rate.
While you’re at it, why not give your home theater an upgrade as well? Right now, the Hisense 70-inch 4K Android TV is available for $400, which is $250 off its normal price. Plus, we have even more TVs on sale from $140, so be sure to check out our roundup from earlier today.
More about Peacock:
- Instant access to hundreds of movies from major Hollywood studios such as Universal, DreamWorks Animation, and Focus Features.
- Thousands of hours of iconic TV shows, including full seasons of buzzworthy faves, bingeworthy classics, and current-season NBC hits.
- Peacock Channels – playing your favorite movies, shows, and clips, 24-7. Scroll less and stream more with The Office Shorts, SNL Vault, Fallon Tonight, Seth Meyers Now, TODAY All Day, True Crime, and Keeping Up with the Kardashians.
- A daily dose of live news, showcasing the best of NBC News, CNBC, MSNBC, and E! News; plus late night and pop culture to satisfy your FOMO.
- Live Sports, including the English Premier League.
- Kids’ movies and shows, including brand-new seasons of Where’s Waldo? and Curious George.
- Hit Spanish-language TV shows and news from Telemundo.
