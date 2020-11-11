Score a year of Peacock Premium streaming for $25 and enjoy NBC classics (50% off)

Peacock is currently offering an annual subscription to its Peacock Premium Streaming Tier for $24.99 with the promo code today50 at checkout. For comparison, you’d normally pay $5 per month or $50 per year for this level of Peacock. While the free streaming tier includes movies and TV shows, upgrading to the Premier version delivers live sports, exclusive series, next-day access to “current NBC hits,” and much more. If you’re a fan of what NBC has to offer, this is a great way to enjoy that content without having a cable subscription. Learn more about Peacock in our previous coverage.

Now, if you need a device to watch Peacock on, the Roku Premiere is a great choice. It offers 4K HDR playback and comes in a compact form-factor. It’s on sale for $29 right now at Amazon, which saves you 27% from its regular going rate.

While you’re at it, why not give your home theater an upgrade as well? Right now, the Hisense 70-inch 4K Android TV is available for $400, which is $250 off its normal price. Plus, we have even more TVs on sale from $140, so be sure to check out our roundup from earlier today.

More about Peacock:

Instant access to hundreds of movies from major Hollywood studios such as Universal, DreamWorks Animation, and Focus Features.

Thousands of hours of iconic TV shows, including full seasons of buzzworthy faves, bingeworthy classics, and current-season NBC hits.

Peacock Channels – playing your favorite movies, shows, and clips, 24-7. Scroll less and stream more with The Office Shorts, SNL Vault, Fallon Tonight, Seth Meyers Now, TODAY All Day, True Crime, and Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

A daily dose of live news, showcasing the best of NBC News, CNBC, MSNBC, and E! News; plus late night and pop culture to satisfy your FOMO.

Live Sports, including the English Premier League.

Kids’ movies and shows, including brand-new seasons of Where’s Waldo? and Curious George.

Hit Spanish-language TV shows and news from Telemundo.

