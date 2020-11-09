Roku Premiere adds 4K HDR playback and HomeKit to your TV for $29 (Save 27%)

Amazon is currently offering the Roku Premiere 4K Streaming Media Player for $29 shipped. Usually fetching $40, today’s offer is good for a 27% discount, comes within $2 of the all-time low set once before, and matches the second-best we’ve seen to date. Bringing 4K HDR playback to your TV, Roku Premiere packs plenty of smart features alongside access to a bevy of streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Apple TV+, Disney+, and more. Roku also just rolled out HomeKit support, allowing you to control Premiere with Siri, from the Home app, and more. Over 33,900 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

For comparison, today’s offer is $1 under what you’d pay right now for the entry-level Roku Express Media Player, which only supports 1080p content. Even Amazon’s more affordable Fire TV Stick Lite goes for more right now. So if you’re looking to upgrade the guest room TV or another model ahead of the holidays, the featured discount is your best bet.

Or if it’s just time to upgrade the TV altogether, Samsung’s Q60T 4K QLED AirPlay 2 lineup is up to $202 off right now. But if it’s a home theater upgrade to go with your PS5 or Xbox Series X, you can currently save up to $650 on LG’s CX 4K OLED TVs at Amazon all-time lows.

Roku Premiere features:

Watch old and new favorites with this Roku Premiere streaming player. Designed for Ultra HD and 4K TVs, it provides access to high-quality content across most popular streaming channels, and the unbiased search helps you find content quickly. This Roku Premiere streaming player supports 802.b/g/n Wi-Fi for stable high-bandwidth streaming.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!