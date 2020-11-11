Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 3 lineup returns to all-time lows from $339 (Save $61)

-
AmazonFitness TrackerSamsung
Get this deal Save $61 From $339

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 45mm for $369 shipped. Typically fetching $429, today’s offer is good for a $61 price cut and matches our previous mention for the all-time low set only once before. The 41mm version is also $339, down from $400 and matching the all-time low, as well. Samsung’s latest wearable delivers a circular OLED display in either 41mm or 45mm sizes complete with a rotating bezel. On top of the usual fitness tracking features you’d expect, there’s also heart rate monitoring as well as SPO2, VO2 max, and even ECG functionality that’s on the way. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,100 customers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Don’t need the latest and greatest from Samsung? Bring its Galaxy Watch Active2 to your wrist for $200 instead. This offering ditches some of the new features found above, but will still monitor fitness and other stats, and a more affordable price tag to boot.

Go with one of Samsung’s previous-generation wearables to save even more with the Galaxy Watch at 37% off. Right now, it’s down to a new all-time low at $174 and delivers a stainless steel build, just without some of the new stat tracking features.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 features:

The most advanced Samsung smartwatch is now also the most stylish. The Galaxy Watch3 combines powerful technology with a premium, customizable design so you can manage the day-to-day from your wrist, beautifully. No matter where life takes you, connect to your favorite apps from your wrist via Bluetooth.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fitness Tracker

Fitness trackers provide up-to-the-minute data on your daily activity levels, step taken, calories burned and more. Some include GPS and connect with iOS/Android devices for…

Samsung

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Apple’s new MacBooks and Mac mini see first disco...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $279

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch falls to new all-time low at $174 (Save 37%)

$174 Learn More
Amazon low

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch has handwashing timers + more at an Amazon low of $169

$169 Learn More
Reg. $176

Stylishly refresh your living room with Walker Edison’s Chevron Coffee Table: $141 (Reg. $176)

$141 Learn More
Reg. $200

Score a new 2020 low on Nanoleaf’s 9-panel HomeKit Starter kit at $150 (Save 25%)

$150 Learn More
35% off

Add finishing touches to your DIY projects with this mouse sander kit for $19.50 (35% off)

$19.50 Learn More
Reg. $150

Save $50 or more on Panasonic’s Arc5-Blade Cordless Razor from $95

From $95 Learn More
Reg. $80

New Amazon low greets Ring’s Smart Pathlight Starter Kit at $61.50 (Reg. $80)

$61.50 Learn More
New all-time low

Score two of Google’s new Nest Audio Smart Speakers for $169 (New all-time low)

$169 Learn More