Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 3 lineup returns to all-time lows from $339 (Save $61)

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 45mm for $369 shipped. Typically fetching $429, today’s offer is good for a $61 price cut and matches our previous mention for the all-time low set only once before. The 41mm version is also $339, down from $400 and matching the all-time low, as well. Samsung’s latest wearable delivers a circular OLED display in either 41mm or 45mm sizes complete with a rotating bezel. On top of the usual fitness tracking features you’d expect, there’s also heart rate monitoring as well as SPO2, VO2 max, and even ECG functionality that’s on the way. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,100 customers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Don’t need the latest and greatest from Samsung? Bring its Galaxy Watch Active2 to your wrist for $200 instead. This offering ditches some of the new features found above, but will still monitor fitness and other stats, and a more affordable price tag to boot.

Go with one of Samsung’s previous-generation wearables to save even more with the Galaxy Watch at 37% off. Right now, it’s down to a new all-time low at $174 and delivers a stainless steel build, just without some of the new stat tracking features.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 features:

The most advanced Samsung smartwatch is now also the most stylish. The Galaxy Watch3 combines powerful technology with a premium, customizable design so you can manage the day-to-day from your wrist, beautifully. No matter where life takes you, connect to your favorite apps from your wrist via Bluetooth.

