Samsung’s Galaxy Watch falls to new all-time low at $174 (Save 37%)

Walmart currently offers the Samsung Galaxy Watch 46mm for $174 shipped. Down from its usual $279 price tag, today’s offer saves you 37% from the going rate, beats our previous mention for the Amazon low by $15, and marks the best we’ve seen to date. Bring Samsung’s stainless steel Galaxy Watch to your wrist and enjoy 4-day battery life and a 1.2-inch AMOLED display. There’s also a bevy of fitness tracking features headlined by heart rate monitoring, as well as getting notifications from your smartphone and the new addition of hand washing timer functionality. Over 12,900 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating, earning it #1 best-seller status and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Head below the fold for more.

Save even more when you ditch the stainless steel build found above by going with the TicWatch GTX Fitness Smartwatch instead. You’ll still find an Android-friendly Wear OS at the center of the experience, but with a more rugged design and affordable $60 price tag. Its fitness tracking and heart rate monitoring are joined by up to 10-day battery life and added water resistance.

If you’re looking for a smart timepiece to go with your iPhone, Apple Watch SE is now down to new all-time low prices from $218.50. And speaking of Apple’s latest, iPhone 12 mini is currently seeing a notable trade-in promotion that scores you the handset for free.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 46mm features:

Live a stronger, smarter life with Galaxy Watch at your wrist. Rest well and stay active with built-in health tracking and a Bluetooth connection that keeps everything at your wrist. Plus, go for days without charging. Go nonstop for days on a single charge. The wireless charger lets you power up without slowing down.

