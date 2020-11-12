ASUS Chromebook Flip packs a 2-in-1 design, USB-C, more at $429 (Save $100)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the ASUS Chromebook Flip C433 m3/4GB/64GB for $429 shipped. Also available for the same price directly from Best Buy. Down from $529, today’s offer amounts to $100 in savings, is the lowest since March, and the second-best we’ve seen in 2020. This ASUS Chromebook delivers a 14-inch 1080p display with a folding design that convert between a laptop and tablet configuration. Its all-metal design pairs with 10-hour battery life as well as 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. Plus, dual USB-C ports as well as a USB-C slot and microSD card reader round out the feature set. Over 235 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Use your savings to grab this highly-rated 14-inch laptop sleeve for $12 at Amazon. Odds are if you’re thinking about picking up this Chromebook, you plan on using it away from the desk. That’s why having some extra protection will surely come in handy and will keep your machine safe. Plus, there’s even an extra pocket for bringing chargers and other accessories with this 14-inch Chromebook.

For more ways to enjoy the ChromeOS experience, many of the early Black Friday Chromebook deals we spotted earlier in the week are still live from $169. So if the featured option and its 2-in-1 design aren’t quite what you’re looking for, be sure to shop all of the other price cuts right here for some alternatives.

ASUS Chromebook Flip C433 features:

The stunning ASUS Chromebook Flip C433 takes convertible Chromebook design to the next level. Its stylish contemporary looks, compact portability and powerful specifications are all designed to let you get things done with no fuss, all day and every day. ASUS Chromebook Flip C433 features a four-sided NanoEdge 14-inch display — with ultraslim bezels and an incredible 85% screen-to-body ratio.

