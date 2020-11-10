Early Black Friday Chromebook deals: HP 14-inch $250, more from $169

-
AmazonChromebookHP
From $169

Amazon currently offers the HP Chromebook 14a GHz/4GB/32GB for $249.99 shipped. Down from its $300 going rate, today’s offer is only the third time we’ve seen it on sale and matches the second-best price to date. Centered around a 14-inch display, this Chromebook packs 4GB of RAM as well as 32GB of onboard SSD storage. It boasts up to 13-hours of battery life per charge and features two built-in USB-C ports, a B&O sound system, and more. There’s also a USB 3.0 port for connecting legacy devices, as well. Over 1,300 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more early Black Friday Chromebook deals from $169.

Other notable Chromebook deals:

Earlier today, we spotted a series of new all-time lows on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 lineup at $330 off for those who don’t mind going the tablet route. You’ll be able to score one of the Android offerings from $320. We’re also still seeing a 20% price cut on Lenovo’s S330 Chromebook, which is down to one of its best prices of the year at $199.

HP Chromebook 14a features:

The best of work and play in one place. The HP Chromebook with a responsive Dual-Core Intel Celeron processor, 14″ HD display sporting more screen space, stereo speakers tuned by the audio experts at B&O and up to 13 hours and 30 minutes of battery life, you can knock out any assignment while binge watching your favorite shows.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Chromebook

HP

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Xbox Series S/X launch day: Where and when to buy
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

$289

HP’s 14-inch 1080p Chromebook is now down to $219 (Save $70)

$219 Learn More
Reg. $499

Acer’s 15-inch Chromebook 715 drops to new 2020 low of $349 (Save 33%)

$339 Learn More
Save 35%

Amazon’s Zinus sale discounts desks, bed frames, and tables as low as $91 (Up to 35% off)

From $91 Learn More

Best men’s colognes to gift this holiday season from $24

Learn More
Save up to 30%

Garmin’s Star Wars Smartwatch is down to $350 (Save $50), more from $200

From $200 Learn More
$100 off

Cricut’s arts and crafts DIY cutting machine now $100 off + free shipping

$299 Learn More
Expand your library

Microsoft and Amazon early $5 Black Friday movie sale bolsters your holiday library

$5 each Learn More

Macy’s Black Friday ad: This year’s best deals on Instant Pot, Fitbit, more

Learn More