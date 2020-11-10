Early Black Friday Chromebook deals: HP 14-inch $250, more from $169

Amazon currently offers the HP Chromebook 14a GHz/4GB/32GB for $249.99 shipped. Down from its $300 going rate, today’s offer is only the third time we’ve seen it on sale and matches the second-best price to date. Centered around a 14-inch display, this Chromebook packs 4GB of RAM as well as 32GB of onboard SSD storage. It boasts up to 13-hours of battery life per charge and features two built-in USB-C ports, a B&O sound system, and more. There’s also a USB 3.0 port for connecting legacy devices, as well. Over 1,300 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more early Black Friday Chromebook deals from $169.

Other notable Chromebook deals:

Earlier today, we spotted a series of new all-time lows on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 lineup at $330 off for those who don’t mind going the tablet route. You’ll be able to score one of the Android offerings from $320. We’re also still seeing a 20% price cut on Lenovo’s S330 Chromebook, which is down to one of its best prices of the year at $199.

HP Chromebook 14a features:

The best of work and play in one place. The HP Chromebook with a responsive Dual-Core Intel Celeron processor, 14″ HD display sporting more screen space, stereo speakers tuned by the audio experts at B&O and up to 13 hours and 30 minutes of battery life, you can knock out any assignment while binge watching your favorite shows.

