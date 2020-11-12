Early holiday pricing has Breville’s Bambino Plus Espresso Machine at $100 off

Sur La Table is now offering the Breville Bambino Plus Espresso Machine for $399.96 shipped. Regularly as much as $750 at Sur La Table, this one fetches $500 at Amazon, where it has never dropped below $399, and is now at the lowest price can find. This stainless steel espresso machine looks nice as the counter top as it is functional. The 1600-watt machine has a ”thermojet heating system” that reaches the “extraction temperature in 3 seconds.” It has a built-in “advanced Automatic Microfoam Milk Texturing system” and ships with a 54mm portafilter, 16 fl. oz. frothing jug, razor precision dosing tool, and more. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

While today’s lead deal is still well under the price some of these espresso machines go for, there are more affordable solutions out there. If this Mr. Coffee Espresso and Cappuccino Maker at $180 won’t cut it for you, check out the De’Longhi Dedica 15-Bar Pump Espresso Machine at $278. This one has a more professional look to it than the Mr. Coffee option and sells for much less than today’s lead deal. It will take up even less countertop space and still provides a milk frothing system. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,800 Amazon customers.

Head over to our home goods deal hub for even more offers on kitchenware. Our latest Bodum accessory roundup is still live with deep deals from $5, not to mention our latest coffee feature, and the early Keurig holiday pricing from $50.

More on the Breville Bambino Plus Espresso Machine:

If you like your coffee beverages fast, fresh and with the quality of your favorite local café (who doesn’t?), then you’re sure to love the Bambino Plus. The Bambino Plus heats up lightning fast, in only three seconds, because no one wants to wait to get their coffee fix. A portafilter holds a 19-gram dose of ground coffee to deliver full flavor and barista-style performance. An advanced Automatic Microfoam Milk Texturing system allows you to adjust milk temperature and texture to suit your taste and get creative with latte art.

