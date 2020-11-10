We are now tracking some fantastic kitchenware and coffee accessory deals at Bodum. There have been a number of notable deals available directly from the brand’s official website over the last few months and we are now tracking some of the best prices yet. Those include everything from high-end coffee grinders and milk frothers to mugs, kettles, cups, glasses, and much more. Just about everything is already on sale now starting from $5 and you’ll find a special code below to knock an additional 15% off at checkout.

All of today’s kitchenware and coffee accessory deals at Bodum are at the lowest prices we can find. But the deals get even sweeter when you apply code SLICK15 at checkout. That will knock an additional 15% off your order and leave you with prices as low as those in the list below. Bodum offers free shipping in orders of $25 or more.

Bodum kitchen/coffee accessory deals:

There are plenty of kitchen deals to go around today though. Amazon’s Gold Box has big-time price drops in the 1-day Le Creuset sale from $35 as well as Dash stand mixers at the lowest prices we can find. That’s on top of the AmazonBasics espresso maker and milk frother, this morning’s Gold Box AeroGarden Harvest sale, and everything else you’ll find right here.

More on the Bodum Bistro Burr Coffee Grinder:

Coffee accessory deals: Our premium electric burr grinder crushes beans effortlessly between stainless steel conical burrs rather than slicing them, making this the best electric coffee grinder for aromatic coffee that’s bursting with flavor. With 12 grind settings, you can go from French press to espresso – and everything in between – with perfect ease. From the sealed bean container to the borosilicate glass catcher, the freshness of your beans is guaranteed. The clever preset timer means you only grind the exact amount required – there’s a built-in measuring guide on the lid.

