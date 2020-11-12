With the Black Friday festivities now just over two weeks away, nearly all of the major retailers have let shoppers in on what to expect once Thanksgiving week rolls around. Today, we’re getting insight into the kinds of discounts that Meijer will be offering at the end of November, with notable savings on AirPods Pro, Alexa devices, BOGO PS4 games, and more. Head below the fold for all of the details on this year’s Meijer Black Friday ad.

Meijer details Black Friday 2020 plans

This year’s Black Friday sale at Meijer will officially kick off on November 22, the Sunday beforehand, giving shoppers nearly a whole week to peruse the deals. They also won’t end until the Saturday following Black Friday, or at least until inventory runs out. Across the board, Meijer will be open on Thanksgiving Day, but store hours will vary by location.

As we’ve come to expect from nearly every retailer, Meijer will be rolling out the technology deals front and center this year. Arguably, its more compelling offer will be discounting AirPods Pro to $229.99 but taking $50 off your next purchase from the store. So while it’s not as deep of a cash price cut as what we’ll see at other storefronts, the added Meijer credit makes this the best value out there this Black Friday so far. A similar promotion will be live on the second-generation AirPods, bringing the price down to $129 with a $30 credit attached.

You’ll also be able to save on a series of Amazon Alexa devices, with prices falling as low as $19 for the previous-generation Echo Dot. These discounts are in line with all of the offers we’re expected to see from other retailers, including Amazon themselves, so Meijer looks to be getting fairly competitive in its Black Friday 2020 savings.

Meijer will also be offering a buy one get one free promotion on a selection of PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch games. The actual roster of titles will likely vary based on what each store has in stock, but Meijer is promoting plenty of first-party Nintendo titles, the latest PS4 games, and more in its Black Friday ad this time around.

Additional savings enter in the form of the latest Fitbit fitness trackers and even Arcade1Up cabinets. There will also be plenty of other gift ideas on sale like Hasbro Star Wars action figures, buy one get one 50% off select toys, and more.

Keep it locked to 9to5Toys for all the latest Black Friday news

We’re expecting to see plenty of additional Black Friday news roll in throughout the coming weeks as retailers gear up for what’s certain to be a November to remember. As always, our Black Friday guide will be your place for all of the latest news and deals.

Follow 9to5Toys on Twitter

Follow 9to5Toys on Facebook

Follow 9to5Toys on Instagram

Download the 9to5Toys iOS app

Subscribe to 9to5Toys on YouTube

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys Podcast



















Source: BestBlackFriday

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!