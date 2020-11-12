In October, we got our first look at Newegg’s plans for the holiday shopping season. Today, Newegg has unveiled its full Black Friday ad with details on all of the hottest deals coming down the pipeline throughout Thanksgiving week. This year’s Newegg Black Friday ad has a heavy focus on PC accessories, monitors, and TVs, as you’d expect. Head below for a full look at what Newegg has planned for Black Friday.

Newegg sets up for Black Friday week with rotating deals

Newegg will be launching its Black Friday sale on November 23 at midnight with rotating deals throughout the week, concluding on November 27 at 11:59 p.m. We don’t often see large sales from Newegg throughout the year, as the online retailer generally skips Prime Day equivalent sales, so this is one of the few chances to really cash in on savings there.

This year’s Newegg sale centers around a huge selection gaming laptops from Acer, MSI, ASUS, and many others. That includes some of the latest models from MSI sporting displays up to 17 inches.

Newegg will also be offering up a number of gaming monitors on sale throughout Black Friday week as well. One standout is the Samsung Odyssey G9 49-inch Gaming Monitor for $1,249.99, which is $230 off the regular price.

There will also be notable savings on SanDisk Extreme SSD storage with the 1TB model dropping to $139.99 on the external version. That will be a $30 savings from the regular going rate.

Newegg is expected to offer up even more deals throughout Black Friday week, and we’ll of course be bringing you all of the best offers during that time.

We’re expecting to see plenty of additional Black Friday news roll in throughout the coming weeks as retailers gear up for what’s certain to be a November to remember. As always, our Black Friday guide will be your place for all of the latest news and deals.

