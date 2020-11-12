Today, we are taking a look at the new PreSonus Revelator USB Mic for Mac, iOS, Android, and Windows. PreSonus is well-known in both the professional and home recording space for everything from mixing systems and control surfaces to audio interfaces, speakers, and more, but today, the brand is stepping into the home USB mic space. Backed by a host of interesting software-based features, head below for a closer look at the new Revelator USB Mic.

New PreSonus Revelator USB Mic

The new PreSonus Revelator USB Mic features 24-bit recording at up to 96kHz (“44.1 and 48 kHz only on macOS while in Multi Mode”) with a 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response range. It has three pick-up patterns, including Cardioid Mode (for voice-overs and singing), Figure 8 Mode (for interviews and the like), and Omnidirectional Mode (for roundtable discussion recording). You’ll also find onboard controls for input gain, headphone level, mute, and selecting through various presets (more on this below).

DSP effects, loopback audio, more

But where the Revelator USB Mic hopes to stand out from the competition is with its integrated DSP effects and software voice manipulation. Most folks interested in a USB microphone are usually not the type to manually EQ, compress, mix, and master their vocal recordings/streams all that much. This is where the preset vocal processing channel strips and FX come into play. The Revelator ships with eight “easy-to-use, professionally crafted presets give you that radio sound at the press of a button,” alongside voice effects to “create just about any crazy sci-fi sound you want” and slots for your own user-created presets — all of which can be quickly recalled with the onboard preset button.

Streamers and podcasters might also appreciate the “stereo streams for loopback audio” the Revelator USB Mic features. This essentially provides a simple way to mix multiple audio sources in with your voice:

…conference in Zoom calls, record gameplay, or showcase the audio in a YouTube video while adding witty commentary. Two streams for loopback audio mean you can mix and record the audio from two different applications on your computer, along with your voice, at the same time using the intuitive interface in Universal Control.

The new PreSonus Revelator USB Mic is available now for $179.95. Although, it appears as though live listings are mostly hard to come by at this point.

9to5Toys’ Take

Well, it’s hard to get excited about another USB microphone. While PreSonus states the mic is compatible with Mac, Windows, iOS, and Android, there doesn’t appear to be any specific details on how its “USB-C-compatible design” actually works or what adapters/cables it ships with. Providing all of that is in order, we are essentially left with a traditional USB mic you can find anywhere with some interesting software attached. While the “radio quality” presets might not work for everyone, the difference between the sound of your voice just getting recorded through a USB mic and the way it sounds after being processed by a professional is absolute night and day. PreSonus is aiming to provide this to folks without mix engineering skills and that sounds like a major win for listeners everywhere to me. Here’s to hoping the preset options are universal enough to make a difference.

