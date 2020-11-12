Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A7 drops to all-time lows from $169 (Save up to 30%)

Amazon offers the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4-inch 64GB Android Tablet for $199.99 shipped. Down from its $280 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 30% in savings and marks the first price cut we’ve seen. Drop down to the 32GB version at $169, saving you $61 from the going rate. In either case, you’re getting a 10.4-inch Android tablet complemented by Dolby Atmos speakers and all-day battery life. A built-in microSD card slot allows for expanding storage down the road and there’s also a USB-C charging port to complete the package. Over 115 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Update 11/12 @ 1:57 PM: Walmart is currently offering the Lenovo 2-in-1 Smart Tab M8 with Google Assistant for $59 shipped. Down from its $120 list price and $100 regular going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

If neither of the storage tiers will cut it for you, picking up one of Samsung’s 256GB microSDXC cards at $30 is an ideal way to spend a portion of your savings. This will give you plenty of extra space to store all of your photos, videos, and other files.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Android Tablet features:

Stream and browse on a 10.4-inch (1) ultra-widescreen display designed to bring your content to life without weighing you down. The front-facing, landscape-oriented camera allows you to transition between entertainment and video calls seamlessly. With an enhanced quad speaker system that plays everything in Dolby Atmos surround sound, you’ll always feel like you’re listening from the front row.