OnePlus 8 256GB falls to new low of $599 (Save $200) + OnePlus 7T at $349

OnePlus is currently offering its OnePlus 8 256GB Android Smartphone for $599 shipped. Down from the usual $799 going rate, today’s offer is good for a $200 price cut, beats our previous mention by $100, and marks a new all-time low. Centered around a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, OnePlus 8 is powered by a Snapdragon 865 and comes backed by 12GB or RAM and 256GB of storage. Its glass design features a cutout on the back for its 48MP camera and additional UltraWide and telephoto sensors. Rated 4.4/5 stars from 835 shoppers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, you can grab the OnePlus 7T bundled with its Bullets Wireless Earbuds for $349. Down from $499, today’s offer is $21 under our previous mention and marking a new all-time low. While it’s not the latest-generation handset like the featured deal, this smartphone delivers a more affordable Android experience with a 6.55-inch 90Hz AMOLED display, 128GB of storage, and three rear-facing cameras. Over 500 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Over in our Android guide, you’ll find even more price cuts on smartphones and more. Motorola’s folding razr 5G handset is down to a new low at up to $450 off alongside the best discount yet on Samsung’s unlocked Galaxy Note 10+  at $650. Plus, you’ll find all of the best app and game deals still live in our roundup.

OnePlus 8 features:

OnePlus 8 – Lead with Speed | 90 Hz Fluid 6.55″ Display – Smooth, Responsive, and Amazingly Vivid.| High-capacity 4510 mAh battery – Speed up your charge with Warp Charge 30T fast charging technology. | 48 MP Triple Camera – 48 MP main camera, 116° ultra wide angle camera and dedicated macro lens| 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage – Qualcomm® Snapdragon 865 sets a new benchmark for performance. Features 5G connectivity.

