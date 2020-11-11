Today’s Android app deals + freebies: Doom and Destiny, Vengeance RPG, more

-
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Get this deal Reg. $1+ FREE+

All of today’s best Android game and app deals are now up for the taking. While much of yesterday’s best are still alive and kicking down below, including Romancing SaGa3 and DISTRAINT, there are plenty more waiting for you down there now. Highlights from today’s collection include titles like Doom & Destiny Advanced, Colorimeter, Vengeance RPG, Multi-Screen Voice Calculator Pro, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look at today’s best Android app deals and freebies. 

Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by Motorola’s folding razr 5G Smartphone at a new all-time low along with ongoing deals on the Moto G Stylus and Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6. But we also still have some offers on OnePlus 8 Pro bundles alongside today’s Singles Day OnePlus deals. Price drops on Samsung’s Galaxy Watch and Garmin’s Star Wars Smartwatch are alive and well while early Black Friday Chromebook deals continue from $169. Today’s Hisense 70-inch 4K Android TV deal joins this morning’s Gold Box Anker sale and our Smartphone Accessories roundup for all of your Android add-on needs. 

Today’s best game deals: Aladdin and Lion King $13.50, Yakuza Like a Dragon $50, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Doom & Destiny Advanced:

Embody 20 different heroic spirits, equip gear, master skills and character combinations to fight in turn based combat 300+ different enemies and, while you progress into an over 30 hours main quest, feel free to explore 1000+ locations looking for more than 100 hidden secrets. Doom & Destiny Advanced is the sequel, prequel and reboot of Doom & Destiny. This might sound crazy, but in short, it means that you don’t need to play the first Do&De, but if you did, you’ll enjoy the wacky world and funny characters even more!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Apple’s new MacBooks and Mac mini see first disco...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

60% off

Cole Haan’s Grand Gifting Event takes 60% off best-sellers + 40% off sitewide

+ 40% off Learn More
New low

Motorola’s folding razr 5G Smartphone now up to $450 off (New all-time low)

Save $450 Learn More
Save 20%

Amazon’s Nerf discounts check some gifts off your list early from $8

From $8 Learn More
Up to 40%

Home Depot drops Milwaukee tool prices by as much as 40%, today only

From $10 Learn More

Amazon’s Handmade Collection top picks for 2020: Personalized gifts, holiday decor, more

From $10 Learn More
50% off

Score a year of Peacock Premium streaming for $25 and enjoy NBC classics (50% off)

$25 Learn More
New all-time lows

LEGO Singles Day sale has new all-time lows: Technic Lamborghini $75 off, more

Save up to $75 Learn More
50% off

23andMe and AncestryDNA kits now starting from $59 (Up to $100 off)

$59+ Learn More