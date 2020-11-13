Amazon reduces prices on Acer displays, PCs, more by up to 34%

Get this deal Up to 34%

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 34% off Acer computers, monitors, and accessories. You’ll find prices from $12 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Acer 24-inch 1080p Monitor for $102.99. As a comparison, it originally sold for $130 and today’s deal is the second-best offer we’ve tracked to date. This model features a full 1080p display with 60Hz refresh rate, making it suitable for basic tasks like web browsing and email. It ships with one HDMI input, plus VGA connectivity, as well. Rated 4.6/5 stars. More below.

Other notable deals include:

Browse through the rest of today’s Gold Box for more deals on Acer accessories, displays, and PCs. Make the most of your savings today and score one of Twelve South’s popular laptop stands at a notable discount.

Acer 24-inch 1080p Monitor features:

23.8″ Full HD IPS widescreen with 1920 x 1080 resolution

Response time: 4ms, refresh rate: 60 hertz, pixel pitch: 0.2745 millimeter. 178 degree wide viewing angle, display colors: 16.7 million

The zero frame design provides maximum visibility of the screen from edge to edge

