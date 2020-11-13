Funko Pop!, toys, more with Marvel characters on sale from $7.50 today

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off Marvel Toys and Apparel from $7.69. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Funko POP! Deluxe Thor Figurine for $13.99. As a comparison, it typically goes for $20. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. This figurine is slightly larger than the standard Funko POP! you may be familiar with. It comes with Thor all dressed up for battle on a display stand. This Amazon-exclusive is part of a 6-piece set. Rated 4.8/5 stars. More below.

Other notable deals today include:

You’ll find even more figurines, accessories, and even wrapping paper in today’s sale, so be sure to check out this page for additional deals. This sale offers a great selection of toys and more for holiday gift-giving, making it an easy way to knock off some stocking stuffers on your list this year.

Swing over to our latest LEGO coverage for even more deals on toys that would make great Christmas gifts this year. Prices start at $13 with as much as 33% off the regular going rate.

Funko POP! Thor Figurine features:

The Marvel Avengers Assemble series is a brand-new Initiative from Funko, exclusively available here. The Funko Pop! Deluxe Avengers Assemble series will feature 6 brand new unique figures, this is the 4th figure in the series, Thor! This series will capture the iconic moment from the first Avengers movie, where the team circles up, and assembles for the first time. Each figure will nest perfectly into the next, eventually forming a dynamic 12-inch diameter Set piece, with 6 total figures.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!