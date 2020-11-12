Amazon is discounting nearly all of LEGO’s Architecture Skyline creations today headlined by the Paris kit for $39.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from its $50 going rate, today’s offer saves you 20%, matches our previous mention for the all-time low, and is the best we’ve seen since March. Stacking up to 649-pieces, this kit allows you to assemble several iconic locations from Paris including the Eiffel Tower, Arc de Triomphe, Louvre, and more. It packs the high attention to detail you’d expect from the Architecture Skyline series, and is completed by a printed Paris nameplate. In our hands-on review, we said it is “a faithful brick-built recreation with a bargain price tag.” Head below for more LEGO Architecture deals and additional kits from $13.

Also on sale today, we’re tracking price cuts on this year’s latest LEGO Advent Calendars starting at $19.97. Right now, Amazon is offering both the Star Wars and Harry Potter versions for $29.97, down from the usual $40 going rate. The City Advent Calendar is also on sale for $19.97, saving you 33%. All three are matching the all-time lows, as well. With only a few weeks left until the Christmas countdown begins, time is running out to secure one of these Advent Calendars, which each include 24 miniature builds and minifigures.

Other notable LEGO deals include:

While many of today’s discounted LEGO kits were introduced throughout 2020, there are some builds from previous years that you’ll want to pick up before they retire once 2021 rolls around. Swing by our coverage for a closer look at all of the kits as well as our highlights before they disappear forever. Then check out our hands-on review of the new LEGO Baby Yoda and this year’s Holiday Toy Book.

Paris Skyline set features:

This Paris model building set brings together remarkable structures of French architecture all in the same Paris skyline. This architecture building kit features the Arc de Triomphe, Champs-Elysées, Tour Montparnasse, Grand Palais, Eiffel Tower and the Louvre, and is finished with grass and tree areas and a decorative Paris nameplate to tie it all together.