This year’s Overstock Black Friday ad has now been revealed with a huge selection of deals on tech, home goods, and much more. There’s nearly 40-pages worth of content in this year’s ad, which details Overstock’s plans for Thanksgiving week and beyond. Unlike previous years, and many of the other Black Friday ads we’ve seen so far, Overstock is offering a fairly short Black Friday sale. This time around, there will be just 3-days worth of deals online. Head below for full details on this year’s Overstock Black Friday sale and more.

Overstock details Black Friday plans

This year Overstock is planning on starting its Black Friday sale on November 26 on Thanksgiving and running through November 28, which is a Saturday. Unlike previous years where Overstock has been a bit more forthcoming on pricing, 2020’s Black Friday ad primarily offers up a percentage off discounts, so locking in exact pricing is more difficult than previous go-arounds.

There are 37-pages worth of deals in this year’s Overstock ad covering a wide range of products, including furniture, electronics, toys, and outdoor accessories. With more and more folks spending time at home these days, it’s no surprise that Overstock is putting a heavy focus on upgrading your living room space this time around.

A few standouts include:

Slumber Solutions 14-inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress Set – $420 ($750 off)

Diamond Huggie Earrings 14k Gold – $245 ($416 off)

Abbyson Versailles 30-inch Navy Blue Tufted Bar Stool – $246

Becky Cameron Luxury Ultra Soft 4-piece Bed Sheet Set – $19 ($60 off)

Knightsbridge Chesterfield 11-Seat Sectional by iNSPIRE Q Artisan – 25% off

Furniture of America Jave Modern Linen Fabric Convertible Futon Chair – 20% off

Source: Best Black Friday

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

