Ring’s Smart Lighting Kit includes a low-voltage transformer + bridge at $84 (44% off)

Amazon is offering its Ring Smart Lighting Kit with Transformer and Bridge for $83.99 shipped. Normally $100 for the transformer and $50 for the bridge, the bridge is currently on sale for $20 and today’s deal saves up to 44%. It’s also a new all-time low that we’ve tracked all-around. Ring’s all-new lighting system has a few extra requirements, depending on the products you’re wanting to use. For low-voltage non-Ring landscape lights, the Transformer allows you to enable smart controls for them, as long as they’re compatible. The Bridge gets placed inside and connects to the Transformer, which is where all of the smarts actually come from. Plus, the Bridge connects non-Ring landscaping lights to the Ring app, as well as other Ring Smart Lights, doorbells, or cameras. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Given how much you’re saving with today’s lead deal (up to $66), why not put some of that extra cash to good use? You can pick up the Ring Pathlight, Steplight, or Floodlight all for $50 or less each. These add a bit of extra flair to your outdoor space and can help guests, visitors, or even delivery drivers know exactly where to go.

Ready to add some extra light to your yard, but shelling out for a Ring system seems a bit excessive? Well, this 4-pack of outdoor LED solar lights is down to just $25 right now. That’s right, under $6.50 each will score you solar-powered LED lights that are built to withstand the elements, making this a compelling alternative to today’s lead deal while still retaining quite a bit of extra cash in your pocket.

Ring Smart Lighting Kit features:

  • The Transformer enables smart controls for compatible low-voltage non-Ring landscape lights at home when paired with the Ring Bridge.
  • This Starter Kit includes one Ring Bridge to place indoors so you can get notifications, customize settings, and connect to other Ring devices – all from the Ring app.
  • With the Ring Bridge, you can connect non-Ring landscape lights to the Ring app, other Ring Smart Lights, and Ring doorbells or cameras to create a fully connected home security system.
  • The Transformer installs in minutes outdoors with the included mounting hardware and plugs into standard power outlets.
  • Compatible with any light fixture that requires 12V through 15V.

