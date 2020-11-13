Save up to 25% on Garmin’s new solar-powered smartwatches starting at $300

-
From $300

Amazon is currently discounting Garmin’s lineup of solar-powered smartwatches headlined by the Instinct Solar Surf Smartwatch for $349.99 shipped. Down from its $450 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 22% discount and marks the very first price cut we’ve seen. Delivering a rugged design, Garmin’s latest wearable stands out from other smartwatches on the market by packing a solar-powered design. Alongside being waterproof to 100-meters, it packs an array of sensors like GPS, altimeter, compass, and more on top of its heart rate and fitness tracking features. Over 9,500 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more discounts on Garmin’s solar-powered smartwatches from $300.

Other Garmin Solar smartwatches on sale:

Speaking of Garmin, you can currently save on its Star Wars Smartwatch at $350, alongside a collection of its other wearables from $200. You’ll find similar fitness tracking features as the aforementioned models, but without the solar-powered form-factor.

Garmin Instinct Solar Smartwatch features:

Do what you love, longer with Instinct Solar Surf Edition. This rugged GPS surf Watch boasts solar charging, giving incredible battery life, and is water-rated to 100 meters. Dedicated surf features such as tide data and a surfing activity help you make the most of every wave. Multiple global navigation satellite systems (GPS, GLONASS and Galileo) help you track in more challenging environments than with GPS alone. 

