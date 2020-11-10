Garmin’s Star Wars Smartwatch is down to $350 (Save $50), more from $200

Amazon is currently offering the Garmin Legacy Saga Series Star Wars Darth Vader Smartwatch for $349.99 shipped. Typically fetching $400, today’s offer matches the second-best we’ve seen to date and has only sold for less once before. This Star Wars-themed smartwatch sports a unique design that brings Darth Vader and Sith theming to your wrist alongside a bevy of features. You’ll be able to count on the usual fitness tracking features, there’s also heart rate monitoring, an interface inspired by a galaxy far, far away, and up to 7-day battery life. Plus, both iOS and Android devices are supported here. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more from $200.

Other notable Garmin deals include:

We’re also seeing a selection of traditional watches on sale today from brands like Fossil, Timex, Citizen, and more from $33. Or if you’re after the latest from Apple, you can still save up to $64.50 on the new Apple Watch SE from $218.50.

Garmin Legacy Saga Smartwatch features:

Includes premium materials influenced by your favorite villain, a full suite of smart features and a character-inspired app experience. Features red and black elements and a slate bezel modeled after Darth Vader’s look and signature TIE fighter. Themed elements include Darth Vader watch faces and goal animations plus specially designed Garmin Connect badges, avatars and insights to elevate the galactic experience

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!