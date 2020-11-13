Latest Tile trackers make great holiday gifts, deals from $24 today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off Bluetooth Tile Trackers. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the 4-pack of Tile Stickers for $36.99. Regularly $60, today’s deal is a match of the Amazon all-time low and the best we’ve seen to date across the board. Stickers feature 150-foot Bluetooth range, three-year battery life, and a built-in speaker to help you find them when lost. Adding Amazon’s smart speakers are a great companion with access to Alexa and the ability to find your Tile Stickers with a simple voice command. Rated 4.4/5 stars. More below.

Other notable deals include:

Head over to our smartphone accessories guide for all of the latest price drops across the board. One notable standout deal at this time is on Google 10W Pixel Stand, which is at a new all-time low of $53 from the usual $79 price tag.

Tile Sticker features:

  • The New Tile Sticker sticks to virtually anything; Our small, waterproof Bluetooth tracker has an adhesive back, 3 year battery life and 150 feet range; It provides effortless, long term convenience; For more details, see Product Description below
  • Ring your things: use your smartphone to make your tile ring when you misplace your things within 150 feet Bluetooth range
  • Find your phone: Can’t find your phone? Simply double press the Tile button on your Tile to make your phone ring, even when it’s on silent

