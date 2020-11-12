Google’s 10W Pixel Stand drops to new all-time low at $53 (Save 33%)

Amazon currently offers the Google Pixel Stand 10W Qi Wireless Charger for $52.99 shipped. Normally selling for $79, today’s offer is good for a 33% discount, beats our previous mention by $7, and marks a new all-time low. Providing a premium home to refuel your new Pixel 5, or any of Google’s other smartphones for that matter, its Pixel Stand upgrades your nightstand or desk with 10W wireless charging. On top of just being able to power up a smartphone, it also turns your Pixel into a digital photo frame, Nest camera monitor, alarm clock, and smart home controller. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 760 customers and you can learn more in our hands-on coverage. Head below for more.

If you’d rather skip the first-party design and added smart display features , going with Anker’s 10W Wireless Charging Stand for only $19 at Amazon is a great way to save even more. You’ll still be enjoying the same 10W Qi charging speeds, but with a less premium build. Over 31,000 customers have left this charger with a 4.5/5 star rating, as well.

Or just go hit up this morning’s mophie Gold Box sale to score wireless chargers and other accessories at up to 30% off. With a large selection of Qi chargers and more on sale, you’ll be able to shop deals from $14. Then swing by our smartphone accessories roundup for even more price cuts on iPhone and Android essentials.

Google Pixel Stand features:

Enjoy added control over your home with this Google Pixel stand. It connects your phone to Nest devices during charging for convenient home monitoring, and it can turn your device into a digital photo frame for reviewing favorite images. This Google Pixel stand has alarm functionality to gradually lighten your room in the morning.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!