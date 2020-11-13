VIZIO’s 50-inch 4K HDR AirPlay 2 TV has variable refresh rates at $298 (Save $52)

Walmart currently offers the VIZIO 50-inch 4K HDR Smart TV with AirPlay 2 at $298 shipped. Down from its $350 going rate, today’s offer is good for a $52 discount, marks one of the first times we’ve seen it on sale, and is a new all-time low. Even if a 50-inch TV won’t do for the home theater, this VIZIO offering is worth a look for upgrading the office or guest room with 4K HDR. On top of its integrated streaming features, there’s also AirPlay 2 and Chromecast support, as well as variable refresh rate support. VIZIO also includes three HDMI 2.1 ports, making it great for enjoying Dolby Atmos content or even pairing with the latest consoles. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Head below for more.

Save even more by picking up Insignia’s 43-inch 4K Fire TV Edition at $220 instead. This offering will still be a great buy for the office and the like, but trades in AirPlay 2 support for built-in Fire TV features. Over 3,800 customers have backed this TV with a 4.6/5 star rating.

Or if you’re looking to go big for the home theater, we’re still tracking a $250 discount on this Hisense 70-inch 4K Android TV at a low of $400. That’s alongside some additional models from the brand starting at $140. Not to mention, everything else in our home theater guide right now, as well.

VIZIO 50-inch 4K HDR AirPlay 2 TV features:

Step up to the infinite possibilities of streaming 4K in over a billion vibrant colors with the all-new VIZO M6x 4K HDR Smart TV. VIZIO Quantum Color displays offers over a billion colors for a more nuanced, more immersive range of colors that brings everything you watch to life. The Full Array® backlight enhances contrast and deepen black levels for true to life detail. 

