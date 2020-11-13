Woot launches biggest iPad and MacBook sale of the year from $290

Today only, Woot is offering a large selection of iPads and MacBooks from $289.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Headlining is Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro 2.3GHz/16GB/512GB in new open-box condition for $1,889.99. As a comparison, this model regularly goes for $2,399. There’s 512GB worth of SSD storage on this model. You’ll also find the usual four Thunderbolt 3 ports, 16GB worth of RAM, and a redesigned Touch Bar with physical escape and power buttons. Check out our hands-on review for additional details. Includes a 60-day warranty. More deals below.

Other notable deals include:

Interested in the latest MacBooks with Apple’s new M1 chip? You’re in luck, we’ve partnered with authorized retailer Expercom to bring a host of discounts on the latest MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini from Apple. Browse through the entire lot of discounts on this landing page for more details.

Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro features:

Ninth-generation 8-Core Intel Core i9 Processor

Stunning 16-inch Retina Display with True Tone technology

Touch Bar and Touch ID

Amd Radeon Pro 5500M Graphics with GDDR6 memory

Ultrafast SSD

Intel UHD Graphics 630

Six-speaker system with force-cancelling woofers

