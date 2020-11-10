Apple’s new MacBooks and Mac mini see first discounts with these exclusive deals

Today Apple introduced a slew of new hardware featuring its first silicon chips for Mac. All told, today’s keynote unveiled three new models, including Mac mini, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro. We’ve partnered with Expercom to offer exclusive discounts to our readers. Head below to find out how you can save on the latest Macs featuring the new M1 silicon chip.

13-inch MacBook Air |

Apple’s new MacBook Air sports a familiar design that largely goes unchanged from the previous-generation. Under the hood, however, is where the real differences will be notable. As noted in our coverage over at 9to5Mac:

Apple Silicon in the new MacBook Air is a major upgrade, bringing improved performance, battery life, and efficiency. These are the improvements that Apple is emphasizing during its event today. The new MacBook Air is powered by Apple’s M1 processor and features up to 18 hours of battery life.

Deals at Expercom:

13-inch MacBook Pro |

Today’s announcement also delivers new 13-inch MacBook Pro models, as well. Much like the Air mentioned above, you’ll find a familiar design here but the real improvements can be found underneath the hood. Further detailed at 9to5Mac:

The 8-core CPU offers up to 2.8x faster performance compared with the previous 13-inch MacBook Pro. Thanks to the efficiency of the M1 chip, the new MacBook Pro offers up to 20 hours of video playback on a single charge, twice the previous quoted figure.

Deals at Expercom:

Mac mini |

Mac mini is also seeing a price drop today alongside new tech on the inside. Prices now start at $699 ahead of any discounts, making today’s refresh all the more notable. More from 9to5Mac:

The M1 chip also brings the Neural engine to the Mac mini for the first time, enabling fast and highly-optimized machine learning workflows. The Mac mini features two USB-C ports that support Thunderbolt and USB 4.

Deals at Expercom:

