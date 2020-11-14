Contigo’s popular Autoseal cups and more on sale from $6 today

-
Get this deal Up to 36% From $6

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 36% off Contigo and FoodSaver products. Free shipping is available on orders over $25 or with a Prime membership. Our top pick is the Contigo 16-ounce Stainless Steel Autoseal Drink Container for $20.41. As a comparison, it typically goes for over $30 and today’s deal is the best price in months. This model is capable of keeping 16-ounces of drinks warm or cold for up to 12-hours at a time. This is an easy Christmas gift for the coffee enthusiast on your shopping list this year. Rated 4.6/5 stars. More below.

Make sure to browse through the rest of today’s Gold Box for more deals on Contigo coffee mugs, FoodSaver accessories, and more. This is a great sale if you’re looking for a few easy stocking stuffers this year, or if you just need to refresh your morning coffee setup. Check out the entire sale here for more.

Contigo Autoseal features:

  • Travel mug’s AUTOSEAL technology is Leak and spill proof
  • Drinks stay hot up to 5 hours or cold up to 12 with THERMALOCK vacuum insulation
  • One Handed drinking with the push of a button

