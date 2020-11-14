Revisit GameCube days with PDP’s Switch Controller, now only $10 (New low, Save 44%)

-
AmazonPDP
Get this deal Save 44% $10

Amazon is offering the PDP Switch Mario GameCube-style Controller for $9.99 Prime shipped. Note: Shipping is delayed by a few days. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 44% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked by $5. If you grew up playing GameCube games, this Switch add-on will make a worthy addition to your collection of controllers. It’s ready to rumble in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and its C-stick can be swapped out for a full-sized one. Wired connectivity ensures you won’t have to fiddle with pairing and a 10-foot cable means you’ll have plenty of slack. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you’re like me, having a dirty screen can be a huge distraction. Thankfully today’s savings leave you with more than enough left over to grab Sprayway’s Cleaner Wipes at $2. There are a total of 20 individually-moistened wipes inside and each allow you to easily remove smudges and leave a fresh scent behind.

Your new controller may get you in the mood to play a fresh game. Thankfully we’ve got a nice roundup of game deals for you to peruse. Highlights include Link’s Awakening, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Mario Maker 2, and more. In fact, Super Mario 3D All-Stars just joined the list and is arguably an ideal match for a GameCube-inspired controller.

PDP Mario GameCube-style Switch Controller features:

  • GameCube inspired Pro Controller designed for the Nintendo Switch
  • Compatible with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game
  • Change out the C stick for a full size stick with the detachable stick design
  • 10 foot USB cable provides plenty of room to play with ease
  • Officially licensed by Nintendo

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

PDP

About the Author

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
All of Apple’s iPhone 12 models are now BOGO FREE...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

35% off

Give your Switch an upgrade with a wireless pro controller at $17.50 Prime shipped

$17.50 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Silicon Macs see first discount, Best Buy 4-day sale, Herman Miller Black Friday deals, more

Learn More
Reg. $269

Outfit your dining room with Zinus’ Jen 47-inch Table, now $148 (Reg. $269)

$148 Learn More
Reg. $220

Cook delicious campsite meals with Coleman’s Portable Propane Grill: $159.50 (Reg. $220)

$159.50 Learn More
40% off

Today only, Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones with W1 chip drop by 40% to $120

$120 Learn More
Up to 30%

Amazon’s massive children- and toddler-focused deals start at $5.50: Graco strollers, toys, more

From $5.50 Learn More
Save 44%

Walker Edison furniture sale starts at $108 and takes up to 44% off

From $108 Learn More
30% off

Amazon’s Gold Box offers deep discounts on WD + SanDisk storage drives priced from $40

From $40 Learn More