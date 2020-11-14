Revisit GameCube days with PDP’s Switch Controller, now only $10 (New low, Save 44%)

Amazon is offering the PDP Switch Mario GameCube-style Controller for $9.99 Prime shipped. Note: Shipping is delayed by a few days. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 44% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked by $5. If you grew up playing GameCube games, this Switch add-on will make a worthy addition to your collection of controllers. It’s ready to rumble in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and its C-stick can be swapped out for a full-sized one. Wired connectivity ensures you won’t have to fiddle with pairing and a 10-foot cable means you’ll have plenty of slack. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you’re like me, having a dirty screen can be a huge distraction. Thankfully today’s savings leave you with more than enough left over to grab Sprayway’s Cleaner Wipes at $2. There are a total of 20 individually-moistened wipes inside and each allow you to easily remove smudges and leave a fresh scent behind.

Your new controller may get you in the mood to play a fresh game. Thankfully we’ve got a nice roundup of game deals for you to peruse. Highlights include Link’s Awakening, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Mario Maker 2, and more. In fact, Super Mario 3D All-Stars just joined the list and is arguably an ideal match for a GameCube-inspired controller.

PDP Mario GameCube-style Switch Controller features:

GameCube inspired Pro Controller designed for the Nintendo Switch

Compatible with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game

Change out the C stick for a full size stick with the detachable stick design

10 foot USB cable provides plenty of room to play with ease

Officially licensed by Nintendo

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!