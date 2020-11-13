Early Black Friday game deals: Link’s Awakening, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Mario Maker 2, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening for Nintendo Switch at $39.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy. Regularly $60, this is matching the lowest we have tracked and a very rare price drop. If you’re still looking to add this one to your Switch library, jump in while you can. Completely re-made from the ground up for Nintendo Switch, players will explore a reimagined Koholint Island made of gorgeous, diorama-style graphics. But today is the day for holiday Nintendo Switch game deals as we are now tracking most of the best titles at some of the lowest prices of the year right now including Super Mario Maker 2, Splatoon 2, Luigi’s Mansion, and many more down below.
Digital Sales and More:
- Xbox Series X: Unboxing ‘world’s most powerful console’
- PlayStation 5: Unboxing and first impressions
- Game & Watch Mario Bros. now available at $50
- PlayStation 5 launch day: When and where to buy
- Xbox Series S/X launch day: Where and when to buy
- PlayStation Plus from $31 (Up to 48% off)
Early Black Friday game deals:
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars $50 (Reg. $60)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Maker 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Splatoon 2 $35 (Reg. $60)
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $35 (Reg. $60)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World$35 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Tennis Aces $35 (Reg. $60)
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses $35 (Reg. $60)
- Zelda Breath of the Wild $45 (Reg. $60)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze $45 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Odyssey $45 (Reg. $60)
- Animal Crossing New Horizons $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $50 (Reg. $60)
- Fallout 4 Game of The Year $15 (Reg. $25+)
- Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition $15 (Reg. $40)
- Borderlands 3 $10 (Reg. $30)
- Space Invaders Forever pre-order $30
- War of Mine: Complete Switch $10 (Reg. $40)
- Sony PSN Games Under $20 sale
- Rayman Legends $5 (Reg. $20)
- What Remains of Edith Finch $6 (Reg. $20)
- God of War III Remastered $10 (Reg. $20)
- Bloodborne Complete $15 (Reg. $35)
- Everybody’s Golf $12 (Reg. $20)
- More PlayStation indies up to 75% off
- Bridge Constructor Portal Switch $6 (Reg. $15)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time $40 (Reg. $60)
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Target B2G1 FREE early Black Friday game sale
- FIFA 21 Legacy Edition Switch: $35 (Reg. $50)
- The Outer Worlds $30 (Reg. $60)
- Bioshock Collection Switch $25 (Reg. $50)
- XCOM 2 Collection Switch $25 (Reg. $50)
- Wonderful 101: Remastered $25 (Reg. $40)
- Spelunky 2 on PS4 $16 (Reg. $20)
- Sonic Mania $10 (Reg. $20)
- Celeste PS4 $8 (Reg. $20)
- Kingdom Hearts All-In-One $30 (Reg. $50)
- Watch Dogs Legion $50 (Reg. $60)
- Super Star Wars $5 (Reg. $10)
Pre-orders:
- Immortals Fenyx Rising pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Pokemon Shield + Expansion Pass pre-order $90
- Pokemon Sword + Expansion Pass pre-order $90
- Monster Hunter Rise pre-order $60
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 pre-order $60
- Demon’s Souls PS5 pre-order $70
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS5 pre-order $50
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate PS5 pre-order $70
- Destruction AllStars PS5 pre-order $70
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure PS5 pre-order $60
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
EA Play now available on console with Game Pass Ultimate, coming to PC Dec 15
Play PS5 titles via PS4 with new Sony Remote app
Nintendo Holiday Gift Guide: The Mushroom Kingdom’s most sought-after gear
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order coming to EA Play + Game Pass Ultimate on November 10
Usable PS5 storage reportedly tops out at 667GB; these NVMe drives expand that
Next-gen NBA 2K21 will feature sprawling City sandbox gameplay [Video]
