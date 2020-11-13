Early Black Friday game deals: Link’s Awakening, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Mario Maker 2, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening for Nintendo Switch at $39.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy. Regularly $60, this is matching the lowest we have tracked and a very rare price drop. If you’re still looking to add this one to your Switch library, jump in while you can. Completely re-made from the ground up for Nintendo Switch, players will explore a reimagined Koholint Island made of gorgeous, diorama-style graphics. But today is the day for holiday Nintendo Switch game deals as we are now tracking most of the best titles at some of the lowest prices of the year right now including Super Mario Maker 2, Splatoon 2, Luigi’s Mansion, and many more down below. 

Digital Sales and More:

Early Black Friday game deals:

Pre-orders:

EA Play now available on console with Game Pass Ultimate, coming to PC Dec 15

Play PS5 titles via PS4 with new Sony Remote app

Nintendo Holiday Gift Guide: The Mushroom Kingdom’s most sought-after gear

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order coming to EA Play + Game Pass Ultimate on November 10

Usable PS5 storage reportedly tops out at 667GB; these NVMe drives expand that

Next-gen NBA 2K21 will feature sprawling City sandbox gameplay [Video]

