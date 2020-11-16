The final Black Friday ad we’ve been waiting on has now dropped. We now have a look at what this year’s Amazon Black Friday event will bring as the online giant promises “tens of thousands of amazing Black Friday deals and low prices on top gifts.” Deals will start this Friday, November 20 and run for a solid week through Black Friday proper on November 27. This year’s event checks all the boxes, with deals on tech, home goods, toys, and much more, all at some of the best prices of the year. You’ll find all of the best Amazon Black Friday deals on this landing page. Head below for full details and an in-depth look at pricing.

Amazon announces Black Friday deals week

Black Friday at Amazon will start later this week with a rotating cast of Gold Box deals and a number of notable price drops on everyday items for everyone on your shopping list. As always, Amazon will be heavily discounting its in-house products, with everything from the latest Echo speakers on sale to the new Fire TV streamers, and more.

Here’s a full breakdown of Amazon’s first-party devices on sale:

Of note is the first discounts on Amazon’s new Echo speakers that were first released back in September. Many of these devices were not marked down during Prime Day last month, so this will be a great chance to score some notable deals here.

As always, Amazon is also going to be offering up notable deals on tech from other brands. Here are a few standouts from today’s press release:

Save up to 30% on Tile trackers

Save up to 50% on Olympus cameras

Save up to 33% on Bose QC35 II Noise Cancelling Headphones

Save up to 25% on select PlayStation subscriptions

Save up to $10 on select Xbox One controllers

Save up to 50% on Square Enix games

We also expect to see even more deals from big names like SanDisk, Western Digital, Philips Hue, and more. This is likely just a fraction of the notable offers that Amazon will serve up come Black Friday. As always, we’ll be working around the clock here to bring you all of the best deals.

Keep it locked to 9to5Toys for all the latest Black Friday news

We’re expecting to see plenty of additional Black Friday news roll in throughout the coming weeks as retailers gear up for what’s certain to be a November to remember. As always, our Black Friday guide will be your place for all of the latest news and deals.

Follow 9to5Toys on Twitter

Follow 9to5Toys on Facebook

Follow 9to5Toys on Instagram

Download the 9to5Toys iOS app

Subscribe to 9to5Toys on YouTube

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys Podcast

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!