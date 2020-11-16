AmazonBasics Nintendo Switch accessories fall as low as $9.50 (Up to 30% off)

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted several AmazonBasics Nintendo Switch accessories up to 30% off. Our favorite is the AmazonBasics Charging Dock for Nintendo Switch Pro Controller for $10.70 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. This offer shaves 30% off the typical rate and is the best price we can find right now. If you’ve been looking for a way to easily and tidily top off your Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, this is an affordable way to get the job done. Refueling a dead battery takes less than 4.5 hours. It plugs into a USB port or wall outlet and is backed by a 1-year warranty. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more AmazonBasics Nintendo Switch accessories on sale from $9.50.

More Switch accessories:

And that’s not all, over the weekend we discovered a variety of other discounted AmazonBasics gear. Sale pricing is still live, making now a great time to peruse as these low offers can disappear at any time. Deals start at $12 and are up to 40% off.

AmazonBasics Pro Controller Dock features:

Charging dock for quickly and easily recharging a Nintendo Switch Pro Controller (not included)

OCP, OVP, SCP protection for smart charging; LED indicator offers at-a-glance status update (red for charging; green for fully charged)

Plugs into a USB port or wall outlet; included USB cable measures 80 cm (2.6 feet)

