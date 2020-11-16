AmazonBasics Nintendo Switch accessories fall as low as $9.50 (Up to 30% off)

-
AmazonApps GamesAmazonBasics
Get this deal Save 30% From $9.50

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted several AmazonBasics Nintendo Switch accessories up to 30% off. Our favorite is the AmazonBasics Charging Dock for Nintendo Switch Pro Controller for $10.70 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. This offer shaves 30% off the typical rate and is the best price we can find right now. If you’ve been looking for a way to easily and tidily top off your Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, this is an affordable way to get the job done. Refueling a dead battery takes less than 4.5 hours. It plugs into a USB port or wall outlet and is backed by a 1-year warranty. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more AmazonBasics Nintendo Switch accessories on sale from $9.50.

More Switch accessories:

And that’s not all, over the weekend we discovered a variety of other discounted AmazonBasics gear. Sale pricing is still live, making now a great time to peruse as these low offers can disappear at any time. Deals start at $12 and are up to 40% off.

AmazonBasics Pro Controller Dock features:

  • Charging dock for quickly and easily recharging a Nintendo Switch Pro Controller (not included)
  • OCP, OVP, SCP protection for smart charging; LED indicator offers at-a-glance status update (red for charging; green for fully charged)
  • Plugs into a USB port or wall outlet; included USB cable measures 80 cm (2.6 feet)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

AmazonBasics

About the Author

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Walmart Black Friday ad revealed: Apple Watch $119, Air...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

50% off

Linksys’ 802.11ac Wi-Fi mesh system includes 3-nodes for 6,000-sq. ft. of coverage: $200 (50% off)

$200 Learn More

Review: Jackery Solar Generator 1000 kit plus 8th-anniversary deals [Video]

Learn More
$90 off

SimpliSafe’s 9-piece security system includes SimpliCam at $210 ($90 off)

$210 Learn More
Reg. $589

Segway’s Ninebot ES2-N Electric Scooter drops to $400 (Save 32%)

$400 Learn More
30% off

Stock up on RX Bar protein snacks at Amazon from $8.50 (Up to 30% off)

$8.50+ Learn More
Reg $61+

APC’s 675VA UPS provides backup power to five devices + more at $50 (Reg. $61+)

$50 Learn More

Target Black Friday ad: Apple, Google, Beats, Nintendo all in Thanksgiving week sale

Learn More

Hands-on: Display your LEGO collection with these Wicked Brick stands

Read more Learn More