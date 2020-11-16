Amazon’s Anker Gold Box delivers charging accessories, more from $11

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Anker is taking up to 48% off iPhone and Android accessories. Free shipping is available for Prime membership or in orders over $25. Headlining is the PowerWave 10 Dual Qi Charger for $29.59. As a comparison, it typically goes for over $40. Today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low. Chances are, you’re now rocking more than one device that features wireless charging. Going with this dual Qi pad is a great way to power up multiple devices, like an iPhone and AirPods, each night without the hassle of plugging in. The sleek design won’t look too shabby on your nightstand either and you can count on speeds up 10W on select devices. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for more top picks.

Other notable deals include:

Make sure to browse through the rest of today’s deals for more offers on Anker smartphone accessories. You’ll find even more offers in our constantly-updating guide, as well. Check out this all-time low on the Google Pixel Stand at $53, as a good alternative to today’s lead dals.

Anker PowerWave 10 Dual Qi Pad features:

  • High-speed wireless Charging MODES: charges Samsung phones at 10W and iPhones at 7. 5W; The fastest possible wireless input that each can accept.
  • Two is better: charge 2 devices at once with dual pad’s Twin charging surfaces.
  • Case friendly: Don’t fumble with your phone case. Powerwave charges directly through protective cases. Rubber/plastic/TPU cases less than 5 mm thick only. Magnetic and metal attachments or cards will prevent charging.

